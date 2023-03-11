Bourbonnais mayor wants to talk with BTPD board about Perry Farm Park

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais is seeking to make an annexation proposal to the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore informed the park district board the village is interested in annexing the organization’s Perry Farm Park property into its village limits.

The village of Bradley has already made such a request.

Schore made the statement Wednesday during the village board’s Economic and Community Development Committee meeting.

“I would like to come in April,” Schore said to BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt.

“You are welcome anytime to present to the board,” Piatt said.

Piatt and Board of Commissioners President David Zinanni said in January the park district is in the preliminary stages of assessing possible changes to be made during the next four years.

One possibility involves the 165-acre Perry Farm Park property along Kennedy Drive and near the Bradley West Elementary School being annexed into the village limits of either Bradley or Bourbonnais.

Piatt and Zinanni said this movement is because of a five-year comprehensive plan approved by the BTPD board in 2022.

The new comprehensive plan was based on public input of what residents would like to see from the park district.

Zinanni said potential annexation of Perry Farm would not involve either village taking over operations of the site. The property would remain under the direction of the township park district, which was formed in 1986.

Piatt spoke to Bourbonnais trustees Wednesday after he was invited to do so by Schore and Bourbonnais Village Administrator Mike Van Mill.

“We did receive a verbal proposal from Mayor [Mike] Watson from Bradley for possible annexation, which we’re looking at,” Piatt said.

“We did offer Mayor Schore the same opportunity that your board sees fit to look at possible annexation with the village of Bourbonnais and the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

“I’m here just to basically say we’re open to all possibilities, We have not made a decision. We are doing the best for Perry Farm,” Piatt said.

Piatt said Bradley officials approached the park district to make a proposal at the February BTPD’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“We did not pursue the village of Bradley for annexation. They came to us,” Piatt said.

“We just want to be fair to make sure the village of Bourbonnais has the same opportunity.”

Schore asked Piatt what goals of the park district constitute the need to have an annexation.

“What are you looking to do?” Schore asked.

Piatt said the park district is not looking at anything specific.

“The village of Bradley proposed a possible annexation because they are forming a possible business taxing district. They thought if we were in their jurisdiction and the park district apply for grant funding, that is something we would entertain.”

Piatt said one area Watson touched on was moving the sidewalk back away from Kennedy Drive for safety reasons.

The sidewalk is located next to the roadway. The park district uses its fence for its popular annual scarecrow contest. Many of the 150 spots available for contestants are located along the fence next to the sidewalk.

The event attracts hundreds of visitors each year. The concern is of vehicles going off the roadway and striking people. There is also concern of children going into the roadway.

Schore asked Piatt if there are any other needs the park district wants to get funded.

“That is one project. I heard there was a number floating around of $4 million for possible projects,” Schore said.

“I cannot answer that, mayor,” Piatt said. “I have not heard that number. I have just heard about grant opportunities.”