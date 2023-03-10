Names released of father, son killed in Route 113 crash

Daily Journal staff report

A father and son from Kankakee were identified as the two men killed Tuesday in a fiery head-on crash on Illinois Route 113 in Will County.

Andrew J. Adams, 47, and his son, Andrew D. Adams, 30, were in the Chevrolet S-10 that was struck head-on by the driver of a Toyota Camry.

The Will County Coroner’s Office said Andrew J. Adams, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Illinois 113 south of Irish Lane.

Illinois State Police Troop 3 said the crash occurred at 5:10 a.m.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Andrew D. Adams was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center, where he was transported after the crash.

The driver of the Camry, a 21-year-old man from Kankakee, was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

State police said they are not releasing any more information at this time, including the identity of the driver, because this is an open and ongoing investigation.

According to a GoFundMe official, a family member created fundraisers to help the surviving spouses.

Andrew Dale Adams was recently married and expecting a child with his wife, Rachel Adams, of Kankakee, who is pregnant with their first child.

Andrew Jon Adams, his father, leaves behind a wife, Jennifer.

To make a donation, view the following links:

<strong>Support for Rachel and Baby Adams</strong>

<a href="http://gf.me/v/c/pcjm/support-for-rachel-and-baby-adams" target="_blank">gf.me/v/c/pcjm/support-for-rachel-and-baby-adams</a>

<strong>Rallying around Jenn</strong>

<a href="http://gf.me/v/c/pcjm/rallying-around-jenn" target="_blank">gf.me/v/c/pcjm/rallying-around-jenn</a>