UPDATE: 2 Kankakee men killed in head-on crash in Will County

WILMINGTON — Two Kankakee men were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Illinois Route 113 south of Wilmington.

The crash occurred at 5:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 113 south of Irish Lane, Illinois State Police Troop 3 said in a news release.

The 47-year-old driver of a Chevrolet S-10 was pronounced dead at the scene. His 30-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to state police.

The driver of a Toyota Camry, a 21-year-old man from Kankakee, was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated the Camry was traveling south on Illinois 113. The pickup was traveling north at the same location.

For unknown reasons, the Camry entered the northbound lane, striking the pickup head on.

After the collision, both units caught on fire, state police said.

According to state police, charges are pending an investigation.

No further information was released.