'To live one more day': Narcan training aims to change OD stigma, save lives

More than 106,000 people died in 2021 in the United States from a drug overdose.

Based on trends and the spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the total deaths from 2022 are predicted to have increased again, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Locally, those trends have proven to be true.

According to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountycoroner.org/statistics-1" target="_blank">Kankakee County Coroner’s Office data</a>, 51 people died of an overdose in 2022, up from 43 in 2021 and 50 in 2020.

So far this year, 13 people have died of drug overdoses in the county as measured from the start of the fiscal year beginning Dec. 1, 2022.

But the Kankakee County Health Department’s Overdose Prevention Education & Narcan Training initiative seeks to decrease the county’s overdose deaths, as well as change the stigma surrounding addiction.

“We have a tool that can save a life,” said Julie Larsen, KCHD’s health promotion coordinator. “That tool is Narcan.”

The training covers statistics on the opioid crisis, the signs of an overdose and how to administer naloxone, or Narcan nasal spray, to reverse an opioid overdose and save a life.

About a dozen participants attended a less-than-an-hour training Wednesday at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s The Living Room, many agreeing at the program’s conclusion that they now felt comfortable and empowered to help in an overdose situation.

“It’s something I felt I needed to do as a community leader, and it’s something everyone should be trained in,” said Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP. “It can only enhance our community.”

Delanie Orr, a case manager with Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, said the training prepared her to remain calm and confident when she found herself in a position to administer Narcan last month.

Orr encountered a person outside a Kankakee restaurant who was going into an overdose. She had Narcan with her and the training to use it.

“All I kept thinking was, thank God the person is still alive. Thank God I was able to be there at that moment,” Orr said. “I just kept thanking God. They could have been one more name on the list at the coroner’s office.

“Everyone should take this type of training because you could literally save a life,” she said.

During the training, Larsen also touches on the science behind addiction and how opioids and naloxone work in the brain, as well as the stigma that comes with addiction and seeking treatment.

The stigma, Larsen said, can be the biggest hurdle for someone wanting to get help. They don’t intend to be opioid dependent, and there are a lot of factors from biological to environmental, she said.

“We want people to live one more day,” Larsen said. “Maybe to seek help, or just to live one more day, because they have people who love them.”

For more information or to schedule a training event, contact Julie Larsen of the Kankakee County Health Department at 815-802-9400, press 5.

The Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances: 833-234-6343 or text "HELP" to 833234 or visit <a href="https://helplineil.org/" target="_blank">helplineil.org</a>

Visit Kankakee County Health Department's resource list: <a href="https://kchdmedia.wixsite.com/kcopioidtaskforce/resources" target="_blank">kchdmedia.wixsite.com/kcopioidtaskforce/resources</a>

The Kankakee County Health Department's next Overdose Prevention Education & Narcan Training event is Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at Duane Dean's The Living Room at 367 South Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The training is free and open to the public and free Narcan kits will be available. To reserve your spot, call 779-236-1177.

<p class="font_8"><span><span><span>Kankakee County Health Department | 815-802-9396</span></span></span>

<p class="font_8"><span><span><span>Grundy County Health Department | 815-941-3113</span></span></span>

<p class="font_8"><span><span><span>Iroquois County Health Department | 815-432-2483</span></span></span>

<p class="font_8"><span><span><span>​</span></span></span><span><span><span>Illinois Department of Public Health Data Dashboard Naloxone Distributor Locator: </span></span></span><a href="https://idph.illinois.gov/OpioidDataDashboard/" target="_blank">idph.illinois.gov/OpioidDataDashboard/</a>

<p class="font_8">Ask your medical provider or pharmacy: CVS, Walgreens - Go to: <span><a href="http://www.getnaloxonenow.org/" target="_blank">getnaloxonenow.org</a></span>

<p class="font_8"><span>For information on Narcan visit <a href="https://www.narcan.com/" target="_blank">narcan.com</a></span>