Kankakee School District looking to hire bus drivers, monitors

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is driving ahead on its journey to bring busing in-house next school year, as it has begun hiring bus drivers and bus monitors.

The district is in the process of creating its own transportation department, rather than continuing to contract with bus company Illinois Central, in an effort to solve ongoing transportation issues.

As early as the first day of the 2022-23 school year, parents reported issues with buses getting their children to school on time and knowing the whereabouts of their children on the school bus.

Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources, said at a committee meeting last week that the district has started hosting open interviews for bus drivers and bus monitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays at Lincoln Cultural Center.

The first session brought in 22 applicants. The district will need more than 50 bus drivers.

“I think that’s pretty good for our first one, and we’re going to continue to have open interviews until we hire as many people [as we need] who can fill those positions,” Fountain said.

More Friday open interview sessions are scheduled, as well as sessions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through the end of March. Applicants are asked to bring a current driver’s license and social security card.

Fountain noted recommendations for hire are being made after interviews are complete.

“We’re processing them as soon as they’re done with the interview so that we can give them a letter of intent for next year in order for us to have the staffing that we need for bus drivers and for bus monitors,” she said.

Fountain said the district is looking to bring on about 56 drivers and between 20 to 30 bus monitors, plus bus dispatchers, safety coordinators and human resource and payroll clerks.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that a teamsters union representative contacted the district regarding employment terms and conditions for bus drivers.

After drivers are hired, the district’s lawyers will help to negotiate a bargaining contract, which will bring the number of labor unions in the district up to seven, she said.

<strong>PURCHASES APPROVED</strong>

At its March 2 meeting, the Kankakee School Board approved the purchase of Gatekeeper Camera Systems for 29 of the buses the district will be operating next year.

Midwest Transit Equipment is supplying both the camera systems and the buses.

In total, the district is leasing 48 buses, including four special education buses, and it is purchasing 25 buses. This agreement was approved in January.

The camera systems include three high-definition interior cameras for each bus, costing $1,810 per bus. The total cost for the 29 systems and a software downloading kit comes to $52,517.

The systems will be installed on the 25 purchased buses and the four leased special education buses.

The other 44 leased buses are already equipped with the camera systems.

At its Feb. 13 meeting, the board approved a three-year contract with School Bus Logistics for RouteHub software and services.

The software will route students to and from schools on the buses. The total cost for the three-year contract is $146,817.

The district will also be leasing the bus barn at 751 Eastgate Industrial Parkway, which is currently used by Illinois Central; the board approved a six-year lease for the property in January.