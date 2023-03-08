Tingley to take helm as next BBCHS principal

BRADLEY — The new school year will bring a new person sitting behind the principal’s desk at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Though he will be in a new office, he is not a new face at the school.

Evan Tingley, a 2004 BBCHS graduate and its current director of student support, was selected to take on the role starting July 1.

Tingley has worked at BBCHS since 2010. He turns 37 this Friday.

Tingley will replace Brian Wright, who plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 10 years as principal and 30 years total in the district.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board approved Tingley’s hire at its Feb. 13 meeting. He will earn a salary of $125,000.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said there was a lot of interest in the principal position.

Three “really qualified candidates” were interviewed, and Vosberg and a hiring committee decided Tingley was the best fit, he said.

“[Tingley] knows our culture. He is an innovator. He is very passionate about BBCHS and making this a place where people want to learn and teachers want to teach,” Vosberg said. “He is working on his doctorate, so he is obviously very committed to the field of education, learning and growing to be the best leader he could be.”

Tingley’s role in student services has been modified so that it is a coordinator-level position, rather than a director-level position, Vosberg said.

It will be filled by math teacher Alyssa Carl, who was hired to the role of MTSS [multi-tiered system of support] coordinator at the Feb. 13 meeting.

<strong>FAMILY OF EDUCATORS</strong>

Growing up in Bourbonnais, Tingley attended St. George Elementary School and BBCHS.

He comes from a family of educators; his dad, John, taught at BBCHS for 35 years, and his mom, Kathy, taught at Bradley Central for 35 years.

“My dad also coached here [at BBCHS]. I went here and played sports and everything,” Tingley said. “So I knew pretty early on I wanted to go into education.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the American College of Education.

Tingley is also a doctoral candidate in educational leadership at the University of St. Francis.

He started his career in 2008 as a math teacher and basketball coach for Unit 5 School District in Normal.

In 2010, he was asked to teach and coach at BBCHS by former principal Bill Gamble and former coach Alex Renchen, both of whom he considered mentors.

Shortly after returning to BBCHS, he met his wife, Jackie Tingley, who is currently principal of Shabbona Elementary in Bourbonnais, and the couple “started establishing some pretty deep roots here.”

“It’s a family commitment, and we love it here,” he said.

They have two children, Ellis, 8, and Vivian, 7.

“The plan is for them to be Boilermakers,” he noted.

Tingley taught math and coached basketball at BBCHS for several years before taking an assistant principal position for one year in 2017 and then becoming director of student support.

“I was convinced early on in my career that I just wanted to teach and coach my whole life,” he reflected. “I really loved coaching. I love teaching math. I was just focusing on being the best teacher and coach I can be.”

He then became math curriculum chair and got involved in different committees, which got him interested in the assistant principal job.

“Pretty early on, I figured out that I couldn’t probably be a great administrator, coach, husband and dad all at the same time,” he said. “So I gave up coaching and ended up going back to school.”

<strong>ODD FEELING AHEAD</strong>

Despite his passion for coaching, Tingley said he is happy with the path he chose toward becoming an administrator.

He is in the process of writing his dissertation on leadership qualities that most affect teacher retention — a topic he finds “fascinating” amidst a national teacher shortage.

“I think a lot, like when I come and watch our teams play, that I do miss coaching,” he said. “But going down the administrative path has been really rewarding.”

He noted it was an odd feeling knowing some longtime teachers that had him as a student will now have him as their principal.

“I don’t think I sat in class when I was in high school and thought I’d be the principal here someday, but I knew that I wanted to be here in some way, shape or form,” he said.

In his position as student services director, he said he has worked closely with and gained mentorship from Curriculum Director Tiffany Kohl as well as other administrators and assistant principals.

<strong>TRANSITION BEGINS</strong>

He has also been meeting weekly with Wright as he prepares to transition to the principalship.

“I think the best thing about BBCHS is you’re surrounded by people that you can learn from on a daily basis, and I’m just really lucky to be in the room with a lot of really good people,” Tingley said.

In September of 2021, a group of BBCHS students protested the administration’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

Tingley told the Daily Journal that he stood outside with students for over an hour asking questions and making sure they were safe.

He then helped to connect students with adults in the building who could help them get their advocacy organization off the ground, and he formed a student committee with the goal of providing input when it is time to revise the student handbook every year.

The situation prompted action to dig deeper into students’ concerns, he said.

“One focus of ours is to bring in student voice,” Tingley said. “I think we make a lot of assumptions as adults about our students, and I subscribe to the philosophy of, ‘Why guess when you can know?’”

The formation of student-led groups such as the Black Student Union, Latino Student Union and Students Organized Against Racism have also been key in making sure students’ voices are heard, he said.

“That’s why we’re all here.”