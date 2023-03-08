The gift of plasma: CSL donation site slated for April opening

BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — While some might view it as a way to make some extra money — and it most certainly is — for others it is a way of saving a life.

Count the Elwood, Ill., family of Amy Walsh, her husband and three sons as those who are able to still hug, squeeze and, most importantly, watch the eldest son, 22-year-old Aidan, grow and develop into the person they always envisioned.

But for Aidan, who will soon be graduating from college with degrees in business analytics, information management systems and sports business administration, it most likely would not have happened if not for the plasma therapies being developed through companies such as Kankakee County’s CSL Behring.

During a preview party Monday morning at the complete transformation of the former Bunge Edible Oil office property along Illinois Route 50, immediately north of the Yolks & Berries restaurant, CSL Behring announced the property will soon be the site for blood plasma donations from the public.

The site is expected to be ready to accept candidates for paid plasma donations — a person can donate plasma up to two times a week, while blood donations are limited to about twice every eight weeks — by early April.

The Bourbonnais Township site will be the latest of the company’s 320 donor sites spread across the United States. Of those sites, the nearest locations to Kankakee County are in Hazel Crest and Joliet.

At the site of the CSL Behring Kankakee plant, Paul McKenzie spent his first day as the new CEO for CSL’s worldwide organization — which employs some 32,000 workers across the globe — at the Bourbonnais Township site where 1,500 of those employees work.

The visit by McKenzie, who had previously served as CSL’s chief operating officer from June 2019 to Monday, was far from his first to Kankakee County.

As the company’s COO, McKenzie noted it would have been difficult for him to count how many times he’s been at the plant just southwest of the Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road intersection, but said he has always come away with a strong feeling of a site dedicated to helping people live normal lives.

<strong>DONATING PLASMA</strong>

The Kankakee site has long been a staple within the world of biotechnology with a long list of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza and therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology.

Now, the site will add one more function to its list.

The plasma collection, which is estimated to take 30-45 minutes to complete per donor, will be focused in a room of 24 collection stations.

Construction on transforming the site began in June and features the latest in technology to make the procedure as easy as possible for all involved.

Plant manager Abner Garcia-Delgado termed it an honor to have a plasma collection site constructed here.

“There have been so many years of talking about a plasma collection site being located here,” he said. “And it has finally happened.”

The collection site — which does not require an appointment for donors — will be open seven days a week. Initial hours are slated for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The date for the opening has not yet been determined.

What has been determined is the location’s collection goal. Officials would like to see the center collect up to 1,500 donations of plasma on a weekly basis, said Tammy Harrison, regional director of plasma collection sites.

Blood plasma is a light amber-colored liquid component of blood in which block cells are absent, but contains proteins and other constituents of whole blood. Plasma makes up about 55% of the body’s total blood volume.

The reason donors can have such a quick turnaround in term of plasma donations is that during the donation process, their red blood cells are returned to the body.

So unlike a blood donation, the body does not have to go through the process of replenishing lost red blood cells.

Plasma is necessary to the body in terms of aiding in recovery from injury, distributing nutrients, removing waste and preventing infection, all while moving through the circulatory system.

The company has a slogan of sorts when it comes to seeking plasma donors. “Do the amazing. Become a plasma donor.”

The company will be bringing this message to the community as it seeks donations. The company’s first target will be its workforce. Officials note a sizable portion of its Kankakee County workforce are plasma donors.

<strong>THE IMPACT OF PLASMA</strong>

The impact of plasma for someone like Walsh — whose son battled through illnesses which often times required countless plasma infusions to fight life-threatening infections before he was finally diagnosed with the specific immune deficiency and had a STEM cells transplant procedure courtesy of his youngest brother — is seeing a loved one be able to live a life full of potential.

Without the advancements through companies such as CSL and the plasma they collect and process, the story Walsh relayed during Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony could have been much different, much more regrettable.

“Receiving plasma was a gift and our family knew that because of it, Aidan had the opportunity to live a normal life,” she said. “… Thank you for providing my son with those opportunities and learning experiences.”

On behalf of her family, she concluded that they owe CSL more than they could ever repay.

“Your work, your dedication, your selflessness have saved my son’s life over and over again, and continues to save the lives of countless others,” she said. “We are forever grateful.”