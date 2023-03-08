Kankakee aldermanic, school board debates set for March 16

Two Kankakee aldermanic debates and a Kankakee School Board debate have been set for March 16.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., a debate will take place between Kankakee 6th Ward candidates Mike Cobbs, the Democrat and a current council member, and Republican Nolan Bukowski, a Kankakee Community College student opposing him.

Also at that time, 7th Ward council member Reginald Jones will discuss the issues with Independent candidate Christine Williams for the four-year term.

Following the aldermanic debate and beginning at 7 p.m., four Kankakee School Board candidates who are vying for three seats on the seven-member school board will debate.

School board incumbents, including board president Barbara Wells and board members Chris Bohlen and Deb Johnston, will take the stage along with board challenger Suzanne Berrones.

The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP is conducting the debate. The debate will be held on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.

While early voting is already underway, the election will be held on April 4.