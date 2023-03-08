CSL's new CEO visits local plant

Before he even took a seat at his new office as the worldwide CEO of 32,000-employee-strong company CSL, the first task of Paul McKenzie was to board a plane and visit the Bourbonnais Township manufacturing and research site.

McKenzie, who had been the company’s chief operating officer since June 2019, succeeds Paul Perreault, who had been company CEO for the past 10 years.

The publicly-traded, Melbourne, Australia-based biotechnology company researches, develops and manufactures products to treat and prevent serious medical conditions. It is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturer with a 1,500-member workforce.

CSL Behring Kankakee is under the direction of plant manager Abner Garcia-Delgado. Garcia-Delgado succeeded Jose Gonzalez, who had been at the site since September 2019.

While McKenzie has visited the Kankakee plant more times than he can count during his tenure with CSL, which began in 2019, he said this was one of his first site visits when he was tabbed to be the company COO in June 2019.

Basically, the Bourbonnais Township plant seems to offer McKenzie a sense of comfort. He also likes the progress and the production which take place on the 138-acre site.

So, on his first day as CEO, he said it was great to “be back in Kankakee.”

He explained the Kankakee site is on a great path and much investment is being made within the complex. While the public may not see cranes or earth-moving equipment on site, there are millions being invested here, he said.

He said the location only grows in importance as the site’s research and development division continues to grow, in addition to the new plasma collection facility.

“Innovation is important in everything we do,” he said.

McKenzie has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the global biotechnology industry, including managing complex organizations through compelling growth and transformation.

Since joining CSL, McKenzie has been accountable for optimizing CSL’s operations as well as growing the CSL Seqirus, CSL Plasma and CSL Vifor businesses.

Prior to joining CSL, he was executive director of pharmaceutical operations and technology at Biogen. He also served in a range of senior management roles in research and development and manufacturing at Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck.

“CSL’s promise to save people’s lives through science has long distinguished our company. I am excited, honored and humbled for the opportunity to continue building CSL’s legacy following the strong foundation established by Paul Perreault over the last decade.”

Seated in a conference room in the new plasma center, McKenzie said he envisions not only a bright future for CSL, but also for CSL Kankakee.

“Kankakee is a very important part of our network strategy. It’s always good to let people know their site is important,” he said.

He then added: “We’ve made significant innovations here. The patients are our purpose.”

He is also one of those people, he noted, who wakes up each morning and sees the day as a new opportunity.

“I don’t have trouble getting up. I get up because I love what I do.”