Chebanse prides itself on many community activities

The town of “Little Duck” does big things for its residents.

“Little Duck” is the meaning behind the name of Chebanse, a village that straddles the county line between Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Chebanse is the home of 1,044 residents, according to the latest Census.

The town was founded in 1854.

Here’s how the story goes, according to “A Story of Chebanse,” an impressive and comprehensive book history of the town put together in 2004.

The Illinois Central railroad determined that there was a need for a stop for trains to take on wood, water and passengers 10 miles south of Kankakee. The legend says that a railroad employee looked around and saw a mother duck and her brood on a nearby pond. So he called it Chebanse, “little duck” in the name of the native Potawatomi language.

Mayor Jason Mathy, town maintenance supervisor James Smith and clerk-treasurer Julie Pasel all make the point that Chebanse is a tight knit community with a lot of activities. A great deal of work goes into providing wholesome activities for residents.

“Here you know your neighbors,” Mathy said.

Mathy said there is a “lot of pride” in having a town where so many volunteers work hard to keep so many activities going. Chebanse has three public buildings, dedicated to hosting open events. There is the Chebanse Recreational Center, “The Pit,” located a mile northeast of town; a Community Building, 185 S. Chestnut St.; and the Civic Center, 180 W, First South St., an old school and playground that continues to serve the community.

Like many other communities, Chebanse has a homecoming. But Chebanse does it only every fifth year, “saving up” to create a bigger celebration. The next one is set for 2024.

The village cooperates with the American Legion Post 408 and the Lions Club in Chebanse to create family activities in town. There are, for example, three fish fries, two during Lent and a third in the fall. The community also has an annual Easter Egg Hunt the Sunday after Easter. There’s an annual garage sale weekend set at the end of July.

A volunteer group puts together a sausage breakfast each February. Some 350 meals are served and altogether, including purchases for take home, some 1,500 pounds of sausage is sold.

The Lions Club pioneered the idea of a cash bash. Demand for the tickets in March is so great that there is a waiting list. The event is in its 36th year.

Smith, an U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the Legion Post, said Legion activities include an annual Memorial Day commemoration at Evergreen Cemetery.

Legion Park is the home of an annual tractor pull following Labor Day. There will be 100 big tractors and also a kiddie tractor pull. The Legion also organizes an annual charitable trap shoot. The post donates to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno and contributes eight $500 scholarships for Central High School seniors.

Santa traditionally arrives on the second weekend in December to a Winter Wonderland at the Civic Center. The village and the Otto Township Fire Department work together to bring Kris Kringle in on a fire truck. There is indoor snow, cookies and hot cocoa and a mailbox for letters to the North Pole.

Every other summer, the village sponsors an appearance by the Culpepper and Meriwether circus in Legion Park.

But the biggest event is a haunted house, which takes place Fridays and Saturdays in October at the Civic Center. The event draws 800 to 1,000 people each weekend. Proceeds benefit Project Headspace and Timing, a local veterans help charity, as well as supporting eight $1,000 scholarships. These scholarships benefit not only Central students, but also ones from other schools, like Bishop McNamara in Kankakee and Iroquois West. It is not required for the winners to volunteer to help at the haunted house, but it does help.

Outdoor recreation includes Legion Park and two other parks, counting a playground space at the Civic Center. The Lions Club has two ballfields and youth participation includes baseball and softball.

Officials say that Chebanse is really a fully developed community. Homes for sale, they say, are rare and often gone before they hit the market. Open rentals are rare, too.

There are businesses in town. In the morning, one of the places to be is the Rally Point 1854 Coffee Shop. There is also Ken’s Truck Repair; Nordmeyer Graphics; O’Connor Bothers Welding; EG Winterroth, which does HVAC, plumbing and hardware; and Wolfe’s Whispering Winds, a pet crematory. More information can be found on the village website, chebanseillinois.org.

There are two new additions of note. A Casey’s has come to town, meaning Chebanse has its first gas station in 17 years. A doctor’s office is also set to open in March. In addition to the jobs in town, Chebanse does have many citizens who commute to work. The Interstate 57 interchange, exit 302, is literally right next to the town, making for an easy drive.

About two-thirds of Chebanse residents live in Iroquois County, with only one-third in Kankakee County. But the village more closely identifies with Kankakee County because it is physically closer to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s department, than it is to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department. The Kankakee office is only six miles away, while the Iroquois County office is 15 miles. Thus, by agreement, Kankakee County deputies patrol the town and those are the law enforcement cruisers residents see.

The town’s most famous resident is cartoonist Harold Gray, the creator of Little Orphan Annie. Gray had been born on East Merchant Street in Kankakee in 1894, but his family moved to a Chebanse area farm when he was a child. They went to church in Chebanse, and Gary attended Dodsonville School, two miles east and two miles south of Chebanse.

“A Story of Chebanse” says that Gray always considered Chebanse as his town.

“Chebanse, as I recall it,” Gray wrote in a letter, “was full of grassy yards, shady tress, dirt streets, and a little dust handing in the air, along with the drone of bees, horses and buggies and friendly people. It’s a memory I cherish and always shall.”

Little Orphan Annie ran as a syndicated cartoon strip for more than 85 years before closing down in 2010. Annie inspired the still-running Broadway show of the same name.

When Chebanse marked its centennial in 1954, Gray sent along a cartoon with Little Orphan Annie wishing the town well, starting with Annie’s trademark slogan of “Leapin’ Lizards.” Annie congratulated Chebanse on a “Hunnert rich and glorious years,” as pet dog Sandy added “Arf.”