Zonta Club commemorating International Women's Day

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Zonta International joins the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Zonta community also marks March 8 as Zonta Rose Day, a time to reflect on past achievements and honor the current efforts of individuals working toward gender equity.

Zonta Club of Kankakee President, Tami Galbreath, stated in a news release that, “International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and violence and abuse against women.

“Our club is active in our community supporting such agencies as Clove Alliance, Harbor House, Fortitude Community Outreach and Garden of Prayer through service, advocacy and financial support. We value these relationships and the work we are doing on a local level to help make the lives of women and girls better.”

“Each year, Zonta members around the world celebrate International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day by giving tribute to the people who have most inspired them with gifts to the Zonta Foundation for Women,” Zonta International President Ute Scholz said in the news release. “It is because of generous donations such as these that we are able to build a better world for women and girls.”

This year’s International Women’s Day global campaign theme is #EmbraceEquity.

“Zonta International has embraced equity for more than 100 years as a strong advocate of gender equality at the local, national and global levels,” Scholz said.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, it will take another 132 years to close the global gender gap.

“This is much too long! We demand sustainable actions to close this gap sooner,” Scholz said.

The Zonta Club of Kankakee celebrates women and girls through continued partnerships within the community. Many club members are a part of other local agencies and the group works together to bring about change.

Each of Zonta’s international service projects and education programs aim to provide life-changing opportunities for women and girls to achieve gender equity worldwide. Our members also engage at the local and national level in advocacy and awareness efforts focusing on ending gender-based violence, equal pay, closing the gender gap in male-dominated fields and more.

On International Women’s Day, the Zonta Club of Kankakee invites members of the community to join in building a better world for women and girls. The club meets monthly on the first Tuesday of the at the Quality Inn in Bradley. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.zontakankakee.org" target="_blank">zontakankakee.org</a>.