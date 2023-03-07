Spots in Peotone, St. Anne to be featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

Two local restaurants, one in Peotone and one in St. Anne, will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.”

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, Ky., travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow.

Visit <a href="https://www.AmericasBestRestaurants.com" target="_blank">AmericasBestRestaurants.com</a> for more information. Episode airdates will be available on ABR’s website and social media.

<strong>FIRE PIT BAR & GRILL</strong>

ABR will visit Fire Pit Bar & Grill on March 16. The restaurant is at 306 S. Harlem Ave., Peotone.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Lisa Fredericks about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Fredericks took over the restaurant in 2014, undergoing a massive remodel and update of the space which had been closed for several years. Formerly a German restaurant, the menu now includes all-American cuisine such as burgers, hearty dinners and a bit of Cajun influence with jambalaya and frog legs.

The restaurant also sports an outdoor patio for games and live music, and plenty of activities throughout the year such as bingo, video gaming and scavenger hunts.

<strong>THE OFFICE BAR & GRILL TOO</strong>

ABR will visit The Office Bar & Grill Too on March 15. The restaurant is at 101 W. Station St., St. Anne.

Owner Toni Vail will be the main subject of the interview. Vail, who also owns The Office Bar & Grill in nearby Kankakee, said in a news release that her restaurants could not have made it through the pandemic without the support of not only her staff, but also the community.

“We [the staff] got so close, and we had so much community support out here, it’s just amazing,” she said. “It’s amazing to work with people who are understanding and caring, and in a harsh world that there are people like that – behind you.”

Vail is excited to showcase the St. Anne location, which will also be an opportunity for her to tell the story of her father, who passed away last summer. The restaurant is filled with 1960s decor from his antique shop.

As for the food, Vail says she has community support and involvement there, too. The honey, eggs and “cowboy candy” — candied jalapeños — are all locally sourced. Popular menu items include hand-pattied burgers, patty melts and homemade pizza.