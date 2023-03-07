KVPD awards contracts for Beckman Harbor, River Road Park projects

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect it is the east wall of Beckman Harbor that is being replaced, but the north wall collapsed.</em>

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved a contract to repair the east wall in Beckman Harbor during the board’s meeting last week.

The commissioners approved awarding the contract to D Construction, Coal City, with a bid of $676,263.10, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

Kankakee Valley Construction Company, Kankakee, submitted a bid of $707,918.

The engineer’s estimate was $543,887.

The north wall of Beckman Harbor collapsed in October 2021 during a rainstorm. It was determined the wall collapsed due to long-term soil erosion, and the harbor has been closed ever since.

Heitz said the work will begin this spring and take three to five months to complete, weather permitting.

<strong>River Road Park</strong>

The board also approved awarding a contract to Kankakee Valley Construction Company for the second phase of the River Road Park roadway improvement project, Heitz said.

Kankakee Valley Construction Company submitted a bid of $331,398.51.

Other companies submitting bids were R&R Inc., Bradley, $349,709.01; Hamman Wagner Excavating, Chebanse, $353,255.01; and Gallagher Asphalt, Thornton, $375,160.76.

The engineer’s estimate was $442,521.

Work will take place in spring and take four to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting, Heitz said.

In August of 2022, park district staff requested engineering plans for Phase II of the roadway improvements for River Road Park from the last entrance of the campground north and west to the launch and the metered parking lot, Heitz said.

In 2019, the Park District completed Phase I of the roadway improvements for River Road Park from the northern edge of the cemetery fencing just past the last entrance to the campground, Heitz said.

Phase III will be 2023 or 2024 depending on the funding, Heitz said.

The final phase will be from the northern edge heading south of the cemetery to the intersection of River Road.