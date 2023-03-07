Kankakee County to see fair weather with a chance of snow

At left, the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn is covered with snow Saturday morning after a winter storm passed through the area on Friday. Twenty-four hours later, the melted snow gave way to a green lawn taking in the sunshine.

Following Monday's spring-like high of 59 degrees, this week's temperatures will shift back toward winter with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the low-30s with some precipitation and chances of snow returning this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Last year's final snow occurred on March 11, 2022, when 3.5 inches fell in the area, according to NWS climatological data for the Kankakee Metro Area.