2 die in head-on crash on Illinois Route 113 in Will County

Daily Journal staff report

WILMINGTON — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Will County, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said.

The crash occurred at 5:10 a.m., south of Wilmington on Illinois Route 113 south of Irish Lane, state police said.

The crash involved a pickup truck and passenger vehicle, which were fully engulfed in flames after the collision, according to state police.

Two people in the pickup truck were pronounced dead, state police said. The lone occupant in the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 113 was closed between Irish Lane and Bauer Road while officials continued to investigate, state police said.

No further information is available at this time, according to state police.