Waiting for a ride: Autos are still limited on area dealership lots

Auto dealerships in Kankakee County, and across the country, have learned to adapt to the ever-changing marketplace over the past two years.

The computer chip shortage and the supply chain issues forced dealerships to almost rethink how to sell their vehicles. The semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. In 2022 new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.

The demand for computer chips for consumer electronics has lessened which has freed up more for the auto industry. Inventories have improved, but they’re still short of pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s certainly better than where we were at two years ago for new [vehicles],” said Brandon Chiero of Court Street Ford in Bourbonnais.

New car inventories have increased to an extent for area dealerships.

Yet, most new vehicles headed to dealerships are pre-sold.

“We’re expecting in the month of March [for] 35 new vehicles to come in, and 80 to 85% of those are already spoken for,” said Ron Potter, sales manager with Bill Kay Honda in Bradley when reached by phone on Thursday.

Bill Kay Honda has 50 used cars on the lot and are in the single digits for new cars.

“We’re still doing our best to ramp up inventory,” Potter said. “If you’re not selling new cars, you’re not getting trade-ins to increase the inventory.”

<strong>Some supply chain issues</strong>

There are still supply chain issues, as some cars arrive to the intermodal facility in Elwood and can sit for a time due to the lack of enough truck drivers to get them to their final destination. Also there was a shortage of the foam needed for seats in new cars, Potter learned.

“There’s a transportation issue as well,” he said.

Court Street Ford has 30 new vehicles and 56 pre-owned vehicles on its lot, according to its website. Chiero said new cars are arriving faster than two years ago.

“If we don’t have something on the lot, ordering [a new vehicle] is the best way rather than overpaying for what you don’t want,” Chiero said.

The days of dealerships having 200 cars on its sales lot might be a thing of the past.

“What’s come out of this is that automakers and their dealers have learned there’s a more efficient way to do business than building up a lot of inventory, having to discount those vehicles to move them,” said Michelle Krebs with Cox Automotive, an auto trader group, in a story on marketplace.org.

Dealers can keep supply more in line with the consumer demand.

“One thing we can’t control is the price,” Chiero said. “We’re trying to focus mainly on quality. All the dealers are looking in the same place for vehicles. … We try to find stuff that has the best value. It’s better than filling our lot with overpriced cars.”

The new car inventory at Mazda of Bourbonnais and Mercedes-Benz of Bourbonnais on William Latham Drive is in the single digits, and used cars are less than 20.

“We’re a little low right now,” said Victor Perez, sales and leasing specialist. “We’re coming out of us being sold.”

The dealership was recently purchased by Fields Auto Group of Northfield.

“We’re waiting to get some new cars in here, but it seems to be getting better,” Perez said.

With the new ownership, the dealership has a wide variety of company stores to get cars.

“If we don’t have some new cars in our allocation, I can pull from Orland Park’s allocation, and even from three Mercedes-Benz stores in Florida,” Perez said.

<strong>More trucks than cars</strong>

Country Chevrolet in Herscher has an inventory of 37 new cars and trucks and 103 used. Co-owner Scott Irps said it has a good amount of half-ton trucks but not many heavy duty trucks.

“It’s still very limited, don’t get me wrong,” Irps said. “It’s considerably more than before but not a lot more. I don’t know about the Ford guys or the Honda guys or the Hyundai guys. We are getting half-ton pickup trucks and getting a little bit of the other product. I still think we’re going to be fairly limited, maybe even through the rest of the year.”

Irps said the supply of Chevy Malibus are up, but Camaros are always a limited-built car in production. If you want to order a specific car in terms of color, interior or packages, buyers will likely have to wait.

“If you just said, ‘Hey, I want a white Malibu with some decent equipment on it,’ yes, you can order it and it will come in a fairly decent rate,” he said.

Country Chevrolet’s inventory of new cars allows it to get a good number of trade-ins with the sales. However, not all new sales result in a trade-in.

“Roughly, you get about a 50% vehicle sold to trade,” Irps said. “If you sell two, you probably get one trade and the other one has had a mishap with a car or they keep it with the family.”

Pearl Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Illinois Route 50 in Peotone has 38 new vehicles and 61 used on its lot. Chad Milliron, general sales manager, said new car sales is a little slower right now, but it’s been steady.

“Not as many trade-ins,” he said. “Everything will be increasing here coming up soon though because of a lot of more vehicles going through the auction.”

Chrysler has been producing some new cars on a steady basis.

“It’s still nowhere near where it was before the chip shortage, but it’s better than it was,” Milliron said.

Both the consumer and dealer are learning to adapt to changing marketplace, and each has been learning what works best.

“We’ve got to be careful on what we buy,” Chiero said. “It’s gotten better, but it is not where it was before March of 2020.”