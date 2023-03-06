PHOTOS: Polar plunging for a cool cause

Hundreds gathered Saturday to take to the chilly waters of Manteno Lake for a cool cause.

The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club hosted dozens of teams donning costumes or matching shirts all running toward the same cause — raising money to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

The annual Manteno event, one of 25 traditional organized events in the state, had raised $147,740 as of Sunday afternoon, surpassing the goal of $140,000 this year.

Many teams return year after year, including groups from area police departments in Bourbonnais, Manteno and more.

The Brrrbonnais Police Department team raised over $10,000 this year with the help of Officer Travis Garcia, who currently holds the top individual fundraising spot in Manteno’s Region E with more than $7,800 raised as of Sunday afternoon.

Another returning local team is captained by a former Special Olympics athlete himself — Bradley resident Ryan Neese.

Neese and his team of friends and family have been plunging for 15 years, raising over $1,000 this year.

The funding supports Special Olympics Illinois athletes across the state, helping to provide them with life-changing programming. This includes year-round training and competition, as well as leadership, personal development and health education opportunities, according to the plunge <a href="https://soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1053" target="_blank">website</a>.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run is the statewide presenting sponsor for the 2023 Polar Plunge. It’s a year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: To raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois.