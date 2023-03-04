KLASEY: Hubbard opens a trail

In his autobiography, fur trader Gurdon Hubbard noted that he “made friends with the Indians” and gave them “liberal credits” at his trading post on the Iroquois River (at Middleport, now part of Watseka). He also established “where they severally intended making their hunting camps” during the winter months of 1821-22.

After two winters at the Middleport post, Hubbard and his crew of voyageurs relocated, in the fall of 1824, to a spot several miles farther upstream near what is today the village of Iroquois. The new post, which he called “Bunkum,” was located near the camp of the Potawatomi Chief Tam-a-een, an important trading partner.

Writing about Hubbard’s relocation, local historian Burt Burroughs noted that he “… soon realized that the success of his enterprise depended largely upon the friendship and good will of his … neighbors and to secure and maintain this desired friendship he bent every effort.”

A widely accepted method for a trader to achieve and maintain the “friendship and good will” of an Indian trading partner was to marry a woman of the band. Hubbard became a married man not long after establishing the new trading post, noted Burroughs: “Tam-a-een … presented his niece, the maiden Watch-e-kee,” wrote Burroughs, “who at that time was about fifteen years of age, and Hubbard accepted her and married her according to the Indian custom.”

The 1824-25 season was a momentous one for Gurdon Hubbard. He had been appointed superintendent of all the American Fur Company’s Illinois River trading posts, and was able to carry out a project that would greatly improve the way supplies and furs were transported. In his autobiography, he described the plan, which began by “unloading the boats upon their arrival at Chicago from Mackinaw and scuttling them in the slough, to prevent their loss by prairie fires, until they were needed to reload with furs for the return voyage.

“The goods and furs I proposed to transport to and from the Indian hunting grounds on pack horses. In this manner the long, tedious and difficult passage through Mud Lake, into and down the Desplaines River, would be avoided, and the goods taken directly to the Indians at their hunting grounds, instead of having to be carried in packs on the backs of the men.

“During the year 1822, I had established a direct path or track from Iroquois post to Danville, and I now extended it south from Danville and north to Chicago, thus fully opening ‘Hubbard’s Trail’ from Chicago to a point about one hundred and fifty miles south of Danville. Along this ‘trail’ I established trading posts forty to fifty miles apart.

“In the winter of 1833-34 the General Assembly ordered that a State road be located from Vincennes to Chicago, and that mile-stones be placed thereon and from Danville to Chicago the Commissioners adopted my ‘trail’ most of the way, because it was the most direct route and on the most favorable ground.”

The “State road” described by Hubbard exists today as Illinois Route 1, running through Vermilion, Iroquois, Kankakee, Will and Cook counties. At least one of the “mile-stones” placed along the road in the 1830s survives, located in the village of Crete in Will County, along with a marker also recognizing another name for the road, “Dixie Highway.”

Hubbard’s marriage to Watch-e-kee ended in 1826, when he was beginning to withdraw from active participation in fur trade. “I had already located at Danville, where I intended in the future to make my general headquarters,” wrote Hubbard in his autobiography. The following year, he “made a new arrangement with the Fur Company, by which I bought out its entire interests in Illinois … .In the spring of 1828, I built a store at Danville, and permanently established my headquarters there.”

Watch-e-kee was not long without a husband; Hubbard’s longtime associate, Noel LeVasseur, assumed responsibility for the Bunkum trading post, and soon married the young Potawatomi woman. That marriage would produce three children and last for almost a decade. In about 1836, Watch-e-kee-and LeVasseur separated, and she moved to Iowa, where Tam-a-een’s band of Potawatomi had been relocated.

By that time, Gurdon Hubbard had become a full-time resident of Chicago. He moved there from Danville in 1834, and soon became one of the fast-growing town’s leading citizens. From 1835 to 1837, he served on Chicago’s board of trustees, and was involved in many civic and business ventures. To help protect the town’s flammable wooden buildings, Hubbard personally paid for Chicago’s first fire engine. He also erected the community’s first brick building to house the first meatpacking plant, and owned a commercial steamship that sailed the Great Lakes.

The Chicago Fire of 1871 nearly bankrupted Hubbard since he owned a company that insured many of the downtown buildings that were destroyed. He was able to partly recover financially from the Great Fire, but his health deteriorated over the following decade. “The Swift Walker” died Sept. 14, 1886, at the age of 84.

Chicago historian Lloyd Wendt, in a biography published a century after Hubbard’s death, summed up the one-time fur trader’s significance with the words, “as much or more than any other man … [he made] Chicago the great city it became.”

Noel LeVasseur and Watch-e-kee left the Bunkum post in 1832 and resettled some 30 miles northwest in a grove of trees alongside an Indian trail in what is now Kankakee County. Where was their new location, and what was the significance of the move?

Answer: LeVasseur opened a new trading post in what was known as “LaPointe” or “Bourbonnais Grove.” After the Potawatomi ceded their Illinois lands to the United States and moved west, LeVasseur promoted settlement of the area by French-speaking families from the Canadian Province of Quebec. He is generally considered to be Kankakee County’s first permanent non-Indian settler.