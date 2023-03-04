Kankakee School Board debates, approves KHS graduation requirements

KANKAKEE — Though only a handful of people were in the audience to hear it, Thursday’s special meeting of the Kankakee School Board was filled with debate regarding changes to graduation requirements for the class of 2023.

The roughly 45-minute discussion concluded with the board voting 5-to-2 to approve special graduation requirements for the class of 2023 only.

The exceptions for the current senior class were made due to extenuating circumstances — other than the pandemic itself, all of which were directly caused by the district.

Board members Chris Bohlen and Deb Johnston voted against the changed requirements. Board members Barbara Wells, Darrell Williams, Tracy Verrett, Mary Archie and Jess Gathing voted to approve them.

The requirements include that students must complete the required portfolios or earn a passing grade of a D or higher in English, math, science and social studies. They also must meet health/PE and financial literacy requirements.

If their four core competencies are met, the requirement for a world language will be waived. Any additional electives that allowed a student to achieve 22 total credits would also be waived.

The district changed its grading policy in the fall so that a D would count as passing for graduation, rather than a C as previously required; this change applies to all classes going forward.

<strong>AUDIT FINDINGS</strong>

Bohlen said he “had no clue” prior to days before the last regular board meeting that the district had undergone an audit of student transcripts.

For the current senior class, 90% of transcripts were found to have placeholder grades [in place of an A,B,C,D or F grade], and almost every single student had grades that needed to be updated or were in error, among other issues.

Seniors were mailed corrected transcripts around November.

Among its findings, the audit conducted in the fall showed that some students were never placed in a course they would need to graduate.

Some students had taken the same course multiple times even though they passed it the first time. Some students with IEPs [Individual Education Plan], 504s or EL [English Language] plans were not being graded correctly. Some students did not receive course materials in their native language and subsequently failed.

Some students had teachers who left the district mid-year, and their work was left ungraded even when turned in to another teacher.

<strong>OBJECTIONS</strong>

“My goal for this district is to improve its performance, to improve its public perception, and most importantly, to improve the students’ ability to go out into the real world,” Bohlen said. “This situation has many sources of issues, from teachers not posting grades, to us not keeping tabs on what’s going on, and for that I take responsibility and blame.”

Bohlen said he does not object that elective requirements are waived, but he takes issue with giving students who received an F in an elective course a D on their transcript.

“First of all, that violates our own policy, and it certainly violates the intent of the state law under which our policy is enacted,” he said.

He also takes issues with giving students credits for lower-level courses based on their competencies in the final level of the course. He said he does not believe that is the way Competency Based Education is supposed to work, as it implies that the first three years of competencies in students’ portfolios are irrelevant.

“I think the effectiveness [of this policy] is to affirm every negative perception this community has about this school district, that we let kids get by,” Bohlen said. “That’s not true, but this [policy], I think it says we do. I feel like we’re on the road to the race to the bottom.”

Johnston said that people in the community are “confused and concerned” about the changes.

“I can’t consciously believe that this was the right way to do this,” she said. “It’s unethical.”

Johnston said that she does not believe other schools in the area have had the same post-pandemic issues with getting students to graduate on time.

“I am embarrassed also, because as I said, I’ve been in this district all my life,” she said. “I taught here for 40 years in one way or another, and I never thought it’d get to this.”

<strong>SUPPORT</strong>

Archie said it should be noted the changed requirements are only for “the few students that need our help right now.”

“This is not going to happen anymore because now all eyes are on things,” she said.

She also said the “division” between teachers, the community and the board “needs to stop.”

“We are asking to do this just this time to help these children to get through school,” Archie said. “But we need to stop this. Every board meeting, there’s this arguing every time we come here. Did anybody stop to think about our children?”

Verrett said the fact of the matter is that students have “suffered at the negligence of adults,” and helping them to graduate on time is the least that can be done.

“Some of it was our fault; some of it was teachers’ fault, the administration, but it was all adult practices,” Verrett said. “I don’t think that I can consciously allow these students to continue to suffer because of the lack of the proper things adults should have done.”

Verrett also noted that the exceptions are only being asked for the current class.

“We can’t blame this on our students and not allow them a path, a path to continue life,” she said.

Wells said that while people are taking responsibility for what happened, they should also have the goal of doing everything possible to get students where they need to be.

“This does not affect students who have done what they are supposed to do,” Wells said. “It does not diminish what those students have accomplished. This only gives a lift to students who will fall through the cracks. And it is sad to me that it’s more important to uphold something that we fail to deliver, but we’re gonna hold them to that standard.”

<strong>FURTHER EXPLANATION</strong>

Superintendent Genevra Walters noted that the exceptions are not needed for all 338 students in the senior class.

“There are 250 students that have no problem whatsoever. They will graduate with all of the requirements,” she said. “It is only 83 students that need a path to graduation.”

The 83 students represent 24.5% of this senior class, one of every four seniors.

Walters also said “there will be absolutely no student that will graduate with six credits.”

Only three seniors have fewer than seven credits, and it is unlikely they will be able to show all of their competencies to graduate on time, she said.

She said 53 students are between 14-18 credits, meaning they are in the range to graduate on track with credit recovery, and 30 students are between seven and 13 credits.

Walters said that going forward, the district will be switching from Slate back to the Skyward grading system, which was more easily understood by teachers and parents.

It was also decided after a meeting with the teachers union that placeholder grades like DNMs will no longer be used.

“By the end of the semester, you’re going to get an A, B, C, D or F,” she said.

Walters said the central office should have made sure a procedure was in place so that placeholder grades were changed within a reasonable timeframe.

“I just want to make it clear that the central office is not absolved from responsibility either,” she said. “We should not have had placeholder grades over a series of years.”