Kankakee lands $600,000 riverwalk grant

KANKAKEE — The proposed East Riverwalk in Kankakee received a tidal wave of cash as the city was awarded a $600,000 grant from the state.

<p style="text-align: left;">The state of Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker late this week announced that Kankakee and the Kankakee Riverfront Society — the nonprofit heading the Currents of Kankakee development effort — have gained the entire amount requested from the Illinois’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant application.

<p style="text-align: left;">As a result of this grant, the city has some $1.3 million — or about 40% — of the $3.25 million to $3.5 million needed to complete the entire design presented by the Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville, the East Riverwalk project is officially a go.

“This is amazing news,” said Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Currents of Kankakee, the organization heading up fundraising for development of the entire 4-mile Kankakee Riverwalk development along the banks of the Kankakee River.

<strong>BREAKING GROUND</strong>

And even though there is still much work to be done to gain the remaining $2 million, city leadership said construction at the 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue will begin this summer.

“This summer the project will begin,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency executive director and the person who has helped shepherd this project for the past nearly six years.

Brewer-Watson believes the $600,000 East Riverwalk grant as well as the project groundbreaking this summer will also help Yohnka’s cause of gaining private funds.

She said once people or groups see construction actually taking place, the project becomes real and fundraising will increase as a result.

Asked for her reaction to being notified of the OSLAD grant, she simply stated: “Great. Now can we get the permits to start.”

She added: “I’m real excited for the city of Kankakee. Residents will be able to believe in this transformation. This is a great place to live.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said final design is largely complete and the project could soon be out to bid.

Curtis said credit for this successful grant goes directly to the work and dedication of Brewer-Watson, city engineer Neil Piggush and city planner Mike Hoffman.

“This is absolutely a big hurdle. … People have been talking about riverfront development in the city for 20 to 30 years. This will really aid that desire,” Curtis said.

He said the riverwalk will basically extend the reach of the downtown. In other words, it will bring the river closer to the city center.

“Water fascinates people. It attracts people. People attract business and it all leads to growth,” he said. “This grant is a huge puzzle piece that we needed to get this happening.”

<strong>THE PLAN</strong>

The riverwalk is to stretch from the Frank Lloyd Wright property at South Harrison Avenue to the Riverside Medical Center campus in west Kankakee.

In all, Illinois awarded nearly $60 million to 118 park districts for property acquisition and recreational development.

The $60 million awarded represented the most OSLAD has awarded in its 36-year history. OSLAD funding was created in 1986.

The funding is the largest financial contribution to date for the Currents of Kankakee’s East Riverwalk has received. The city’s $600,000 allotment is coupled with the $215,000 which has been recently raised through private donations.

The OSLAD grant was submitted to the state late summer 2022.

A Tax Increment Financing District also established in the area will also aid funding. The riverfront society has also gained a $475,000 federal grant.

Per grant requirements, site development is to begin no later than Sept. 1 of this year. In addition, according to grant language, the project is to be completed by Sept. 1, 2025.

The city of Kankakee was not the only governmental body to receive an injection of cash through an OSLAD grant.

The Kankakee River Valley Park District received a $207,750 matching grant for a development at the district's 64-acre Hieland Lakes Nature Preserve. Hieland Lakes is local on the south side of Illinois Route 17 just west of Sun River Terrace.

The project funding is the first phase of the park's master plan which will provide a 2,400-foot-long, 10-foot-wide paved walking trail as well as a 10-station exercise park around the two ponds as they connect to South Hieland Road.

One pond is 14 acres in size and the smaller pond is 6.5 acres.

The first phase includes the paved walking trail, the 10-station Fit-Trail Outdoor Exercise System and two ADA accessible fishing piers. The project also includes regrading the existing parking lot and installing an asphalt overlay and striping.

The forest preserve district has been working with Robinson Engineering since the fall 2022 to gain the grant.

Bids for this project are expected to go out late this year and be awarded early 2024. Robinson Engineering estimates the project will take about three months.