Kankakee County is up to 54% vaccination rate

Kankakee County remains in the low community level when it comes to COVID-19 virus, and the county’s fully vaccinated rate is at 54%.

Those numbers were included in this month’s report presented by John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, at Monday’s Executive Committee meeting of the Kankakee County Board.

Kankakee County has 36,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020. That’s an increase of 381 cases from the previous month, an average of 13 new cases per day, according to the report.

The county has now reported 385 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three deaths from the previous month.