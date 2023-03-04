Edison makes list of schools where students not reading at grade level

KANKAKEE — A new report has shown that dozens of Illinois schools have failed to meet reading or math standards and one is a Kankakee primary school.

Edison Primary School, located on Kankakee’s eastside along East Maple Street, made the list of 30 schools where not a single third-grade student could read at grade level based on standardized test scores.

Of the 30 schools on the list, 22 were Chicago Public Schools.

The report from Wirepoints looked at 2022 Illinois Assessment of Readiness data provided by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The IAR is a federally required math and English language arts assessment given to students in third through eighth grades. It assesses students’ mastery of the Illinois Learning Standards and contributes to federally required accountability designations for schools.

The Wirepoints report also listed 53 schools in Illinois where not a single student could do math at grade level using the same data. Of those schools, 33 were part of CPS.

<strong>READING SCORES</strong>

A small percentage of Edison students met the IAR reading standard in recent years.

In 2021, 3.1% of Edison students met the standard. No tests were given in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2019, 2.2% of Edison students met the reading standard.

In 2022, while no Edison students met the IAR reading standard, 8.1% approached the standard, and 14% partially met the standard. That leaves 77.8% who did not approach meeting the standard.

For District 111 as a whole, 1.5% exceeded the IAR reading standard; 12.8% met the standard; 19.3% approached the standard; 23.7% partially met the standard, and 42.7% did not meet the standard.

For the state of Illinois, 4.1% exceeded the IAR reading standard; 26% met the standard; 25.8% approached the standard; 21% partially met the standard, and 23.1% did not meet the standard.

<strong>THOMAS EDISON PRIMARY</strong>

Edison is the district’s engineering magnet school and has 184 students in kindergarten through third grade. About 95 are in third grade, the first year students are given IAR tests.

Students in the engineering program attend Edison from kindergarten through third grade, while 70% — 80% of students come to Edison from Taft Primary and Mark Twain Elementary starting in third grade, according to the district.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district has been increasing its focus on test preparation.

Teachers will be expected to help students with test-taking skills, she said.

“People don’t understand the importance of students knowing how to take a test,” Walters said. “I don’t think we’ve done a really great job of test prep. We’ve talked about it for years, but now I think we’re really honing in on academic stamina and the ability to take a test.”

Walters also noted that the IAR reading test for third graders is 75 minutes. Sitting down for 75 minutes to take a test is not something most of those students did during the pandemic, she noted.

“For people to think that that pandemic didn’t affect kids is really unreasonable,” she said. “If you think about it, those third graders last year, they would have been at the end of first grade when it happened and then their whole second grade, they were in the pandemic.”

<strong>TEST-TAKING SKILLS</strong>

Edison Principal Cale Kuester noted that test-taking skills can be difficult with younger students.

“In third grade, especially this time of year, maturity level is all over the place,” he said. “So getting them to understand the importance of it is definitely something that we work on.”

Students also take another standardized test known as the STAR assessment.

According to STAR data, four third-graders were reading at grade level in fall of 2021 while 62 were in need of “urgent intervention.”

By the winter, 10 were reading at grade level and 43 were in need of urgent intervention.

In fall of 2022, the STAR data showed six third-graders reading at grade level and 56 in need of urgent intervention; by the winter, the numbers showed 11 reading at grade level and 42 in need of urgent intervention.

Kuester noted the number of students needing urgent reading intervention declined from fall to winter the past two years by 30% and 25%, respectively.

“I’m not denying we absolutely have work to do, but [the STAR data is] showing that we do have students that are growing,” Kuester said. “Some of them are on grade level, and the numbers are increasing as we get further from the pandemic.”

Kuester said test-taking strategies are being worked into the school day, including in kindergarten, first- and second-grade classes.

He is also coordinating with Mark Twain regarding giving second graders practice questions in preparation for testing in third grade, he said.

Another focus for the school is tracking attendance trends in order to “get kids in front of the teachers as many hours as possible throughout the day,” he said.

“We always want to walk the line. We don’t want them here with a 102 fever, but we want them here if they’re able to be here,” he said. “And transportation, obviously, that’s no secret that that’s been an issue, so [we are] working with families, getting buses to circle back, or whatever we need to do.”

Additionally, he noted Edison now has a full-time interventionist to support all levels, with nine adults supporting third-grade intervention groups.

“We’re just continuing to prepare students for the future,” Kuester said. “I don’t know if you’ll ever meet an educator that loves state testing, but I just want to say that I’m very proud of my staff and I hate that they feel like they’re under fire with all this because they do amazing things.”