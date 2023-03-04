Beyond groceries: Health department’s WIC program brings families back in

When Hillary Luna describes her perky 7-month-old baby, Renee Freeman, as “our little surprise baby,” she doesn’t use “surprise” lightly.

She didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labor one morning in the bathroom of her home and had a baby 10 minutes later. She called her fiancé, Mike.

“He was like, ‘You have to call the ambulance,’” she said. “I was like, ‘No, I’m fine.’”

She had been to the doctor for possible symptoms, but because she had three negative pregnancy tests and three X-rays done and the fetus was tucked up near her intestines, no one realized she was pregnant.

Both Mom and baby Renee — named in part after Ray Street in Bourbonnais, where she was born — went to the hospital and were, in fact, fine.

However, Luna, a first-time mom, had to adjust to this unexpected reality and had no parents close by.

So when Luna was referred to Kankakee County Health Department’s Women, Infants and Children program from Aunt Martha’s, she felt comforted when a WIC nurse, Tammie Ponton, called and talked to her “like a mom.”

“I was so nervous. Everything was just so overwhelming at first,” Luna said. “She taught me about formula, how to make formula, how to sanitize my bottles.”

During the pandemic, the WIC program was forced to adapt to doing appointments with parents over the phone and getting resources out remotely.

Now, at a time when inflation and a COVID-era increase of SNAP benefits that ended on Tuesday in Illinois are squeezing budgets of mid- and low-income families, Kankakee’s WIC program is working to expand outreach and bring families back to the building for face-to-face appointments.

<strong>HOW DOES WIC WORK?</strong>

On paper, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children program provides pregnant women and families with children under age 5 that meet income requirements with assistance purchasing foods like milk, eggs, cheese, fruits and vegetables, grains, beans, baby food and infant formula. It is administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But in practice, the program goes beyond the grocery store; it focuses on education, prevention and forging healthy eating habits and relationships with food. WIC provides nutrition assessments and counseling, breastfeeding education, resources and more health services.

“Because the purpose of WIC is to provide healthier food options for those that we serve along with the nutrition education, so that’s the thing that really makes us different from the food stamp program,” said Glynis Cailteux, the maternal child health coordinator at KCHD who oversees WIC, Family Case Management, Healthworks and other programs.

WIC covers food categories in amounts according to food packages that are based on the stage of pregnancy or age of child, number of children and amount of breastfeeding, not on income.

Though the program is limited to certain food groups in different amounts and often excludes items that have added sugars or higher fat content, Arlene Woods has found she uses up the whole allowance.

A foster parent since 1983 to seven kids, all who have used WIC, and a support specialist at the Department of Child & Family Services, Woods is a familiar face at the health department. One child under her guardianship will be four this year and is currently a WIC recipient.

“I really enjoyed the WIC program when I started and you know, they’ve gotten a lot more from where I started …” Woods said. “Even with the infants, I was glad to see the food, you know, because it used to be just cereal and juice, but then they added the foods, which was a lot of help.”

Foster children, anyone with a federal medical card [Title XIX] or enrolled in SNAP are automatically qualified for WIC regardless of income. Residency in Illinois is required, but citizenship is not.

WIC began offering a swipe card in July 2020 and parents can use an app to scan items at the grocery store for approval. Participants usually have appointments every three months, unless they have higher risks that need to be monitored more often.

Both moms have found the program helpful in covering costs, especially with formula.

<strong>HEALTHY MOMS, HEALTHY KIDS</strong>

At the KCHD, WIC services are integrated with Family Case Management, a program spanning pregnancy up to a baby’s one-year mark that provides health services and preventative screenings for moms and kids outside of nutrition. It is also the “point of entry” for prenatal care for pregnant women on Medicaid in the county.

Until she retired last week, Tammie Ponton, the registered nurse case manager who worked with Luna, was one of the six nurses conducting WIC appointments.

“Throughout the pregnancy we talk to them about things like preterm labor and fetal movement,” Ponton said. “And now that we’re meeting in person, we can also help monitor blood pressure. You know, we’re another set of eyes on them during the pregnancy.”

In appointments, she spent up to 90 minutes going over everything from immunizations and medical coverage to a baby’s formula and food intake, oral health and physical movement.

Some common obstacles addressed include sleeping with babies posing a risk for sudden infant death syndrome, cereal in bottles as a choking hazard, high weight gain during pregnancy and overfeeding babies. They refer families to other needed services related to housing, domestic violence, insurance and more.

The WIC team also debunks myths or suggestions from friends and family that aren’t recommended.

“Just because it was done in the ‘80s and we lived through it doesn’t mean that it’s the best practice now,” Cailteux said.

<strong>NUTRITION</strong>

Nikki Cirrencione, a registered dietician and KCHD’s WIC nutritionist, works with kids over 12 months and many picky eaters.

“I would say it’s more common than not, so a lot of my appointments are focused on getting kids to eat a variety of different foods,” she said.

The amount families can spend on fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables has been temporarily increased on WIC’s food packages, and the USDA is considering an update that would keep it that way. WIC at KCHD also offers $20-$30 booklets per eligible WIC member that can be used for fresh produce at farmers’ markets in the summer.

Once a variety of foods is acquired, getting kids to actually eat them can be tricky. Cirrencione and Cailteux recommend parents demonstrate and be involved in kids’ mealtimes, which Woods practices.

“I don’t care for green beans or peas,” Woods said. “But I will sit in front of [my kids] and eat ‘em. I say ‘eat this, this is really good!’”

From a nutritional standpoint, common concerns Cirrencione sees relate to kids getting enough essential nutrients, including calcium and vitamin D for their teeth and bones, and advises bottles should not be taken to bed for safety and dental health.

“One of my biggest things that I run into is like sugar-containing beverages, so kids that are having like a ton of juice or other Gatorades and sodas,” she added.

<strong>MEETING AGAIN</strong>

Doing appointments over the phone “was hard because many times clients didn’t treat them as actual appointments,” Ponton said.

Some moms would be doing the dishes or driving or shopping at a store, she added.

Now that in-person appointments are back up and running again, WIC staff say they can more easily create connections, read social and body language cues and assess things that a parent might be unsure about.

Cirrencione said the best part is being able to ask kids directly about their food choices.

“I can ask like a 4-year-old, ‘Do you like fruits and vegetables?’ And they’ll tell you, ‘Oh yeah,’ or ‘No, I do not.’”

Ponton, Luna and baby Renee met for the first time in person in February, shortly before Renee’s seven-month mark.

“Sometimes when you go to places, you put your head down, you know, because it is hard to like come in,” Luna said. “Here, they put your chin up, they make you look towards the future. … It’s just to boost your confidence and be the best mom that you can be.”

Both women become teary-eyed talking about confidence, with Ponton saying she felt insecure in her WIC work because she never carried a pregnancy or cared for a baby herself.

“Hearing you say that in this week before my retirement, I can’t tell you how much it means to know that I was effective,” Ponton said. “I have always, always, always, in every appointment, even the difficult ones, tried to affirm my moms, tried to make them believe in themselves.”

<strong>Household size by annual income (number of people : income) </strong>

1: $25,142

2: $33,874

3: $42,606

4: $51,338

5: $60,070

6: $68,802

7: $77,534

8: $86,266

Each additional family member adds $8,732.

WIC is required to provide translation services for participants who need it. The health department has a full-time interpreter and much of the clerical staff is bilingual, but it also can pay a translation service if needed.

Cailteux also said KCHD will readily accommodate working moms or families who would need to meet outside of the department’s hours.

For more information and resources about the program, visit Kankakee County Health Department or <a href="http://kankakeehealth.org" target="_blank">kankakeehealth.org</a> or call <a href="tel:18158029400">815-802-9400</a>.

<em>Source: USDA, Kankakee County Health Department</em>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

<ul><li>Berkot's Super Foods</li><li>CVS Pharmacy*</li><li>Jewel-Osco</li><li>Walgreen's*</li><li>Walgreen's*</li><li>Walmart Supercenter</li></ul>

<strong>Bradley</strong>

<ul><li>Meijer</li></ul>

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

<ul><li>Jewel-Osco</li><li>Kroger</li><li>Target</li><li>Walgreen's*</li><li>Walmart Supercenter</li></ul>

<strong>Manteno</strong>

<ul><li>Berkot's Super Foods</li></ul>

<strong>Momence</strong>

<ul><li>Berkot's Super Foods</li></ul>

<strong>Aroma Park</strong>

<ul><li>Berkot's Super Foods</li></ul>

*Prescription formula only

KCHD's WIC anticipated caseload has been assigned at 2,000 for this year, based upon the number of eligible pregnant/infant/young child participants in the county. It has almost 1,700 cases, of which 30% consist of women (pregnant, up to 6 months postpartum, and up to 12 months breastfeeding), 30% infants age 0-12 months, and 40% children age 13 months-5 years.

<p dir="ltr"><span>The demographic makeup of program participants is around 40% white, 35% Black, and between 20-to-30% Hispanic. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><em>Source: Glynis Cailteux, MCH coordinator, Kankakee County Health Department </em>