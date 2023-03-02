PHOTO GALLERY: BBCHS Best Buddies Talent Show lights up the stage

Cheering, singing, dancing and encouraging voices filled the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium Wednesday afternoon for the annual Best Buddies Talent Show.

More than 30 students performed for a full house of more than 500 attendees in the annual show, organized by members of the BBCHS Best Buddies Chapter, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education non-disabled peers.

The club has been recognized both on the state and national levels and is one of the largest organizations at BBCHS.

The event wrapped up with a presentation on inclusion as the student body celebrates national Spread the Word Week, a campaign partnering with the Special Olympics and Best Buddies to call on everyone to make their pledge to take action for inclusion in their school, community or workplace.

The event was live-streamed by the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@BoilerMediaBBCHS" target="_blank">BBCHS Boilermaker Media YouTube</a> page and can be enjoyed <a href="https://www.youtube.com/live/Ze9j7upe6Qo?feature=share" target="_blank">here</a>.

For more information on Spread the Word Inclusion, visit <a href="https://www.spreadtheword.global/" target="_blank">www.spreadtheword.global</a>.