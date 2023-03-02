Future of Diamond Point still up in the air

BOURBONNAIS — Like the outcome of any number of baseball games hosted at Diamond Point Park, the future of the heavily-debated, six-diamond complex is yet unknown.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District board meeting was held early this week before a standing-room-only crowd and the future of the complex was part of the discussion.

Besides Diamond Point, other topics discussed during public comment dealt with the future of Exploration Station … a children’s museum, the recent change in administration and several employees who have left.

<strong>POTENTIAL PROJECT</strong>

Last year, the park district board discussed partnering with other governmental agencies on Diamond Point to install artificial turf to help the facility compete for more teams and tournaments to play at the facility on Bourbonnais’ north side.

The cost to install turf on all six fields on the 67-acre property was estimated to be $3 million by a business that installs turf.

BTPD officials proposed the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kankakee County and the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais help fund the project.

All four government bodies receive sales tax money brought in by the tournaments.

BTPD officials estimate those tournaments pump $6 million annually into the county’s economy.

BTPD proposed that CVB donate $1.5 million toward the project, Kankakee County $500,000 and $125,000 from each Bradley and Bourbonnais.

Village of Bradley officials were the only ones to agree to fund the project, though the CVB made a proposal in December tied to its intergovernmental agreement.

<strong>WHERE IT STANDS</strong>

The BTPD board tabled plans for the turf project in January.

Herb Forkenbrock, leasee and operator of the BTPD Diamond Point baseball complex, confirmed at the park board meeting that Bradley has been the only entity to offer money for park upgrades.

“Why is that?” he asked. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Bradley’s growing. And the person behind Bradley growing is how he runs things. It’s just too bad that people don’t look beyond that. This is what it could bring to the community.”

Forkenbrock added: “I just feel the park district is trying to do what they can. I understand. I hiked my fees this year. ... I understand they are trying to do what is best for the community financially.”

Forkenbrock leases the six-field complex from the district at a cost of $5,000 per week between April 1 and August 1.

Piatt said in a telephone interview Wednesday that park district officials will only maintain the complex.

“If any other group wants to pursue improving the fields, they will have to fund it,” he said.

“We are not putting any more money into it.”

<strong>MORE FOLLOW UP?</strong>

A September 2022 meeting hosted by the village of Bourbonnais’ Community and Economic Development Committee brought together members of the county government and municipalities along with local business owners and people affiliated with local traveling teams.

A follow-up meeting was to be held in December with the park district updating the costs of the project.

That meeting has not been held, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore pointed out.

“The village of Bourbonnais values our partnership with Bourbonnais Township Park District and, respectively, looks forward to continuing to benefit its residents with recreational opportunities.

“I hope that in the future the partnership continues on, and we are able to work together,” Schore said. “Currently, I have concerns about that.”

In December, the CVB made a proposal.

If Bradley Village Board members approved the extension of the intergovernmental agreement to fund the CVB, the CVB agreed to subsidize the project up to $3.2 million. It would also amend CVB’s bylaws to give the Kankakee County Lodging Association a second appointee to the board of directors.

The current 5-year agreement runs through June 30, 2024.

BTPD commissioners decided to stop moving forward with proposal in January. BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt sent a letter informing the CVB of the decision.