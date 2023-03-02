ECDA offering community needs surveys for residents

The Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency is offering four community needs surveys to city residents with a deadline of Friday. Access and complete the surveys online through the following links.

• Economic Needs Survey — <a href="https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/THFZ5M6" target="_blank">surveymonkey.com/r/THFZ5M6</a>

• Homeless Needs Survey — <a href="https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TB5HS8Z" target="_blank">surveymonkey.com/r/TB5HS8Z</a>

• Housing Needs Survey — <a href="https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VBD7597" target="_blank">surveymonkey.com/r/VBD7597</a>

• Non-Housing Needs Survey — <a href="https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DDW8ZQL" target="_blank">surveymonkey.com/r/DDW8ZQL</a>

“We need your input to help us establish our program priorities for the next five years,” the ECDA wrote on the survey pages.

According to ECDA, the surveys will be used to inform Kankakee as it makes a consolidated five-year plan for its Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The CDBG program aims to provide primarily low- and moderate-income areas and residents with decent housing and living environments and expanded economic opportunities.

The surveys are also available in Spanish and can be found on the ECDA website at <a href="https://ecda.citykankakee-il.gov/survey" target="_blank">ecda.citykankakee-il.gov/survey</a>.