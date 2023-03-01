KHS teachers call grading policy, graduation requirements into question

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School teachers have clashed with District 111 administration over what union leaders said are “unethical” changes to grading policy and graduation requirements.

Two leaders from the Kankakee Federation of Teachers spoke about the issue at a Feb. 13 Kankakee School Board meeting. District administration has responded with an explanation and rationale behind the changes.

The board met in closed session Feb. 22 to review an audit of student transcripts which led to the recommendations for the changes.

The meeting was in closed session to protect the privacy of the staff members who conducted the audit, Superintendent Genevra Walters said.

A special board meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at KHS, with class of 2023 graduation requirements returning to the agenda. The item was tabled at the Feb. 13 meeting after union representatives raised concerns during public comment.

<strong>TEACHERS SPEAK OUT</strong>

Karen Grill, a co-head union representative for KHS teachers, read from a district email that was sent to staff as a guide to explain what students in the class of 2023 would need to graduate.

The email stated students must pass with a D or higher in six core subjects, plus complete their FAFSA and take the SAT by April 21; it stated that other graduation requirements would be waived if those criteria were met.

“You will receive a D in classes you did not pass outside of these courses,” Grill read from the email. “If you do not pass these requirements, you will not graduate and you will have to come to summer school or continue next year as a fifth-year student. The reason for this exception for seniors only this year is because of the impact of COVID during the past three years and due to seniors not having accurate transcripts until November of this year.”

Grill said teachers understood the policy to mean that a student could graduate with only six of the 22 credits typically needed for graduation.

“Neither of these reasons are acceptable for implementing a policy that is negligent in educating our students,” Grill said. “We consider this policy to be unethical, and we feel we are expected to be complicit in cheating, as we are currently witnessing our student transcripts being altered with grades they did not earn.”

Grill said that 60 out of 61 union members polled at a Feb. 11 union meeting said they did not support the policy.

KFT President Beth Anderson also addressed the board during the Feb. 13 meeting. Anderson said that teachers are opposed to setting a criteria of only six Ds required to graduate.

Those standards are too low to equate to high school mastery, she said.

“Those students now have to leave Kankakee and compete with other people that had four years of English, four years of math, three years of science and three years of social science,” Anderson said. “Our kids are not going to be able to compete. That’s not equity, and I’m not proud of that. I want to be proud of Kankakee.”

<strong>DISTRICT RESPONSE</strong>

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that changes were made to the grading policy and graduation requirements this year following an audit of student transcripts.

Going forward, all students will be able to pass a course with a D or higher, rather than a C or higher as previously required.

For the class of 2023 only, students who pass the highest course level of their six core subjects will be eligible to waive their elective requirements.

They can also earn credit for lower-level courses based on demonstrating competency in the highest level of the course.

“If a student passes English 4 — this is just for this class [of 2023] — the assumption is that they have the competencies in the lower level English… and so that would actually give them credits based on competencies,” Walters said.

District 111 has participated in the state’s pilot program for Competency Based Education for about the past six years.

Among the issues found in the audit were that some students were never placed in a course that they would need to graduate.

It was also determined that there would be no way to schedule all of the seniors into the courses they would need for graduation.

“So now they are a senior, and they have never been put in a geometry class, which is our fault, and now we are saying that they are going to not graduate because they were never put in a geometry class,” Walters said. “The recommendations came from that [auditing] team for this year only, now that we have clean transcripts, we would make some decisions around competencies.”

Walters said these exceptions would not mean students would be graduating with only six credits.

She said that only three seniors currently have fewer than seven credits, and it is “extremely unlikely” that these students would be able to demonstrate the necessary competencies to graduate by May. All of these students have missed at least one semester of school.

In regards to electives, Walters said exceptions have been made in the past for students in unique situations.

This year’s senior class had several unique situations converging at once — last year’s scheduling issues, the COVID-19 pandemic through most of their high school careers and the delay of accurate transcripts.

<strong>AUDIT FINDINGS</strong>

Because of a grievance filed by the teachers union last summer regarding grading, an audit of over 2,000 KHS student transcripts was conducted beginning in September.

The concerns included that many students’ transcripts had incorrect, missing or placeholder grades, such as DNM [does not meet], IP [in progress] or NP [no progress] instead of letter grades.

The audit team consisted of eight staff members who have worked with CBE since its first year; administrators were not included on the team, Walters said.

Among its findings, the audit determined that, for the current senior class, 90% of transcripts had placeholder grades, and “almost every single student” had grades that had to be updated or had errors, rostering issues, missing courses, or violations of students’ Individualized Education Plans, 504 plans or English Language plans.

Most of these issues were also found on over 70% of transcripts for the class of 2022 and over 80% of transcripts for current sophomores and juniors.

No freshman year errors were found because these students did not yet have grades; however, courses that should have been transferred to some students from high school credit work prior to freshman year were found to be missing.

The school then began the process of sending corrected transcripts to students, starting Nov. 18 for current seniors and continuing by class through Dec. 2.

Class of 2022 graduates were also mailed corrected transcripts.

Other issues found in the audit included: multiple instances of students who had taken the same course multiple times even though they passed it the first time; students who had IEPs, 504s and EL services who did not receive correct grading for the plans or sufficient opportunities to get rated or graded; students who were supposed to receive materials in their native language and did not and then failed the course; and teachers who left the district during the year whose students were not given opportunities to compete work, had work left ungraded/ unrated or who turned in work to other staff members who did not grade/ rate the work.

Because of these problems, high school counselors and administrators requested a decision regarding Ds counting for graduation, Walters said.

Walters said that in the fall she approved allowing a D to count toward credit for graduation with members of the high school team.

She said most high schools throughout the country count Ds as passing, and it does not prevent post-secondary opportunities — though students are to be advised that they might need higher grades for their particular goals.