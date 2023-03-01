County begins social service ARPA funding; KCC diesel program tops list

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee OK’d its first round of social service grants from its allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds at its meeting.

Ten organizations were awarded Tuesday from the $2 million the county has earmarked for social service grants. The $2 million is part of the $21.3 million the county was given through ARPA.

Kankakee Community College topped the grant list with $463,780 for its new diesel mechanic technology program. KCC’s President Michael Boyd gave a presentation to the finance committee on the viability and sustainability of the program, which will begin as early as this summer.

Boyd said the diesel mechanic program will lead to family-sustaining career, as the jobs have the potential to bring up to $99,000 annually in wages for the technicians.

He added the job listings for diesel mechanics have a median advertised salary of $57,000 with a range in Kankakee County of $30,000 to $99,000.

“It’s a good wage for someone with those kinds of skills,” Boyd said.

Within a 50-mile radius of the KCC campus, there’s a projected job growth in that industry of 7%, according to data from Lightcast, a labor market analytics company.

The diesel mechanic program will entail six courses in 16 weeks, and each student will receive a certification upon completion. They can also choose to continue work toward a two-year degree. The idea is to have the student ready to hit the job market in 16 weeks.

The six courses will focus on fundamentals, brakes, electrical, steering and suspension, transmission and repairs. It will be a work-based learning program that will allow students to earn while they learn. The program will have internships and apprenticeships, job placement and on-the-job training.

“We have the opportunity to build the program from the ground up,” Boyd said. “We can build it on a foundation of innovation.”

There will also be a focus on retention as well as offering federal and state scholarships through Pell, MAP and Perkins grants. KCC Foundation Scholarships could also be available.

“Our goal is to make sure students do not have a tuition burden here, and they do not leave this program with student debt,” Boyd said.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the ARPA money will be the seed money for this new program.

“The reason we think this is the model program for this initiative is because it’s sustainable long term,” Boyd said. “This is going to be a very competitive program in our market.”

Boyd added that they scanned the regional area for similar programs, and the closest one was at Universal Technical Institute in Lisle. The tuition cost at UTI was $36,000.

“We’ll be able to deliver this program if we can eliminate those startup costs for $3,000 for those students,” Boyd said. “We have access to federal and financial aid and this is a Workforce Board eligible program. There’s so many ways that we can get students through this program that’s not cost prohibitive, that does not burden them or their employers with student debt.”

The finance committee approved all 10 of the requests, and it must now receive final approval from the county board at its March 14 meeting.

“We have thoroughly vetted some of these things,” said board member Steve Hunter, who was on the committee that monitored the application process. “We kicked out some of the questionable request for expenditures and funding. ... The particular evaluation team has been very cerebral and very pragmatic.”

Other organizations that were awarded social service ARPA grants were:

• A More Excellent Way Ministries in Pembroke Township; $33,216 for youth restoration program.

• Kankakee County CEO Program; $20,000 for youth supports.

• KCCSI; $99,999 for Housing Voucher Program over three years.

• NAACP Youth Development; $15,000 for youth supports.

• NAACP-Morning Star Baptist Church Rental Assistance Program; $15,000 for mortgage or rental assistance.

• NAACP-New Vision Food Pantry; $51,600.

• NAACP-Kankakee Eastside Football program; $20,000.

• Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism; $57,300 for workforce on-the-job training.

• St. John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee; $30,000 for food pantry.