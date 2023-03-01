BTPD board listens to concerns about the district's future direction

BOURBONNAIS — A standing-room-only crowd eager to hear or to voice concerns about the future of the Perry Farm property as well as other Bourbonnais Township Park District properties attended the organization’s monthly meeting.

More than 50 people gathered at Monday’s board meeting held in the Exploration Station.

Other issues such as turnover of longtime personnel were also on the minds of audience members. One former employee described the park work environment as “toxic.”

“It’s nice to see so many people at the meeting tonight,” board president David Zinanni said at the start of the meeting.

Twenty minutes of the 55-minute long meeting were filled with public comments made by seven people, who chose to speak before the board.

Recent comments made in board meetings and through the media about the past, present and future of the district, the museum and turnover in personnel were among subjects discussed on a social media page which was started to save the Exploration Station, a big draw for preschool and elementary schools and families.

Founded in 1990, the museum has been in its present location at Perry Farm since 1997.

Kristi Schu, a former park district employee, discussed a Feb. 1 Daily Journal article in which Zinanni was quoted as saying the exhibits in the museum are the same as they were in 2009.

Since 2012 there have been significant upgrades; the grocery store, car garage and diner have been updated, Schu said.

There were several new stations that replaced older ones, Schu said.

A Jan. 30, 2019, story in the Daily Journal described the upgrades and changes.

Schu said she worked almost 11 years at the museum. She was the education and exhibit development coordinator at the Exploration Station.

“I just implore you to really think about the impact a place like this has on our small children,” Schu said.

“There is no other place in our community for them to go, for them to explore, for them to create, for them to have hands-on exploration.

“It is so imperative in their development that they get this. Please think about that,” she stressed.

Park district resident Matthew Schore told the board his children love Exploration Station as it is. Schore is the son of Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, who also attended the meeting and addressed the board.

“In the winter, young kids don’t have a lot of places to go,” Matthew Schore said. “Look in January and February, they cannot go out and play in the parks. They have this place.

“I understand there needs to be updates and upgrades but we need to be logical about what we are doing here. When you make those adjustments, remember these kids love this place.”

Another former employee, Jen Blair, said she resigned last year because of what she called a toxic work environment.

Blair said she worked at the museum for 15 years, the last three as recreation supervisor.

“Throughout my 15 years with the [park district], I poured my heart, soul, sweat, tears, time and money into the programs. I lived and breathed the park district and raved about to anyone who would listen.

“Because what we did prior to the current administration and new board made a positive impact in our community. … That feeling is no longer true.”

Kristi Schu’s husband, Paul, said working on different events has been special seeing the expression of the children’s faces.

“This might sound corny, but the children are out future,” Paul Schu said.

Zinanni said after Schu spoke that the museum was not going away.

“I have grandkids. I’m not going to close it. It’s not going to happen, Zinanni said.