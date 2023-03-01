Bradley residents receiving up to $693,000 in rebate

BRADLEY — Some may say it pays to be a Bradley resident.

Literally.

On top of village property owners receiving a 100% refund of the village taxes late last year, Bradley residents — whether homeowners or renters — can receive up to a $120 gift card as the village will rebate up to $693,000.

The size of the rebate is for village residents, based on residency in 2022.

Mastercard gift cards through Blackhawk Network, Inc., will distribute an estimated 6,000 prepaid cards to residents. Blackhawk will manage all customer service inquires related to the program.

The village had previously discussed this plan when the $22 million Fiscal Year 2023 budget was put in place in April.

Based on the maximum rebate, a resident who has called the village home for the entire year will receive a $10-per-month benefit.

The cards are considered “universal,” meaning the card can be used anywhere the Mastercard logo is accepted. There is one restriction. The merchant must be based in the United States.

Rebates will range based on how long a head of household resided within the village during 2022.

Rebates are:

• $30 — 0-90 days

• $60 — 91-180 days

• $90 — 181-270 days

• $120 — greater than 271 days

This rebate, of course, is the second return of cash to Bradley residents. Last year and into early 2023, Bradley owners of residential and commercial properties received a 100% rebate of the village’s portion of property taxes.

The property tax rebate was estimated to be in the $2.2-million range, according to village finance director Rob Romo.

And like the property tax rebate, Mayor Mike Watson anticipates this gift card return will be an annual program.

Watson said the village administration has been discussing this latest rebate program for more than a year.

“This is another way of giving back to our residents to share in our financial success,” he said.

Romo added that while the gift cards can be used anywhere in the U.S., he would encourage people to spend the money locally, if possible.

“It’s very important to have the money circulated back into the community,” he said.

Bradley, of course, is Kankakee County’s retail hub. Bradley also has an 8.25% sales tax rate — with the additional 2 percentage points above 6.25% going directly into the village coffers. That fact means the more retail spending there is, the more money which flows into the village accounts.

When the rebate items came up on Monday’s village board agenda, Watson proclaimed this was the kind of resolution he enjoyed bringing to the village board for consideration.

It did not take much convincing for the village board. The matter was quickly unanimously ratified.

To prove residency, homeowners will need a proof of residency such as sewer bills. Renters can bring proof through bills for utilities such as Nicor natural gas or ComEd.

To gain the gift card, the head of household will be required to register for the program. The application will be available at <a href="http://bradleyil.org" target="_blank">bradleyil.org</a> on March 10 and will also be mailed to households with sewer bills.

There are no charges or fees associated when spending the card. The funds on the card do not expire; however, the card will incur a $3.95 monthly fee paid by the cardholder if the money has not been spent within six months of receiving it.

Watson noted to trustees the village is not yet certain how the cards will be given to residents as he has concerns about potential theft of cards if mailed. It would appear residents would likely be required to pick up their card at village hall.