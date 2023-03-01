Bradley Easter meal giveaway open for registration

The village of Bradley’s “Easter Holiday Meal Giveaway” is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the former Carson’s men’s store at Northfield Square mall in Bradley.

Registration is required and is open from Feb. 20 to March 15. April 8 is the day before Easter Sunday.

To register, call 815-936-5115, or email the village at meals@bradleyil.org.

Proof of residency is required. A valid driver’s license, state identification card or a village sewer bill is acceptable.

Once registration is confirmed for either pickup or delivery, it cannot be altered. Delivery is reserved only for senior citizens and physically homebound residents.

If a registered resident cannot pick up the meal, it will be forfeited to another resident.

Meals are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.