We The People benefitting area police departments with gala

Peggy Sue Munday mug (Photo submitted)

By Daily Journal staff report

We The People of Kankakee County will be hosting a fundraising event for all area police departments.

At 6 p.m. March 25, the Blue Gala fundraiser will be held at Quality Inn &amp; Suites in Bradley. The event will feature a silent auction and raffles, as well as entertainment from High Society Orchestra.

Tickets are $75 each or $140 for a couple. Tickets are on sale through March 12 at Joy’s Hallmark in Meadowview, the front desk of Quality Inn or at Candy and Cake in Bourbonnais. For ticket information, call 815-207-3759.

“All local police departments in the county will be receiving the proceeds from this event,” said sponsorship chair Peggy Sue Munday.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/WeThePeopleofKankakeeCounty" target="_blank">facebook.com/WeThePeopleofKankakeeCounty</a>.