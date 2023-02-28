Torch Run Polar Plunge returns to Manteno

MANTENO — The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes will take place Saturday in Manteno.

Registration for Manteno‘s Polar Plunge will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. At 2 p.m., the plunge starts. Participants can register and can find more information at <a href="https://www.plungeillinois.com" target="_blank">plungeillinois.com</a>.

Participants can choose from two ways to take the plunge. They can attend one of the many in-person plunges hosted by Special Olympics Illinois, or they can choose to Create Your Own Plunge in their local community. Registration for both options is available at <a href="https://www.plungeillinois.com" target="_blank">plungeillinois.com</a>.

Participants are asked to use the hashtag #PlungeIllinois to showcase their efforts through pictures and video, as well as to tag Special Olympics Illinois on social media.

Registered participants must raise a minimum of $100 to plunge and receive the 2023 Polar Plunge sweatshirt. Those who raise more than $100 might earn other incentives and prizes.

For more information, email the Region E Plunge Director, Patty Welsh, at pwelsh@soill.org.

Special Olympics Illinois is the only entity in Illinois accredited by Special Olympics Inc. and authorized by license to use the Polar Plunge trademark and logo.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run is the statewide presenting sponsor for the 2023 Polar Plunge. It’s a year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: To raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $61 million since 1986 while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments. Traditionally, more than 3,000 officers in Illinois run more than 1,500 miles carrying the Flame of Hope through the streets of their hometowns and deliver it to the State Summer Games in Normal each June.

Special Olympics Illinois is a nonprofit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and more than 9,000 Young athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities.