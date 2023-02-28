Liberty students participate in 1st ever Battle of the Books

BOURBONNAIS — On Feb. 17, a total of 67 fifth- and sixth-graders participated in their first-ever Battle of the Books.

The event was a collaboration between Liberty Intermediate School and Bourbonnais Public Library.

Liberty students collectively read more than 1,000 books between October and February.

The Battle took place in the Liberty gym, where peers, staff and families were able to watch 13 teams compete in four separate rounds.

Each round was designed to test students’ knowledge, speed and creativity related to the books they read.

The Page Turners won the Battle; the team included team captain Harper Linnell, JoElle Meister, Aurilla Carrigan, Carson Mayer and Luca Nims.

The planning for the event started in June and was spearheaded by Marissa Anderson, Liberty’s school librarian, and Rory Parilac, children’s services supervisor for the Bourbonnais Public Library.

Donations for the event were made by the Bourbonnais Public Library, Bourbonnais Elementary PTA, area restaurants, teachers and community members.

The first place prize was a $100 Barnes & Noble gift card for each team member.