Kankakee Fire Department promotes 2 officers

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Fire Department recently promoted two longtime officers within the 50-member department.

Capt. Richard Skeldon, a member of the department since May 1998 and who had been a lieutenant on the force since 2006, was promoted to the rank of captain.

Skeldon will be one of five lieutenants on the force. Other lieutenants on the force are Darin Loy, Frank Palmateer, David Kruse and Chris Salavar.

A lifelong resident of Kankakee, Skeldon is a 1986 graduate of Kankakee High School. Skeldon’s late father, Oran, was also a member of the Kankakee Fire Department and retired as a captain.

Firefighter Luke Shepherd was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Shepherd is one of nine lieutenants on the force.

Shepherd also had a connection to the department. While he has been a member of the force since September 2001, his wife, Kirsty, served on the department from 1998 to 1999.

Shepherd is a lifelong resident of Aroma Park and is a 1989 graduate of Kankakee High School.