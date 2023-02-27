Winter prep postseason continues with basketball, wrestling

The winter prep sports postseason continued on over the weekend, with Coal City and its IHSA Class 1A Boys Dual Team State Wrestling championship in Bloomington highlighting a bustling weekend.

The girls wrestling state tournament also concluded in Bloomington, where Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo led the area’s quartet of state qualifiers with a fourth-place finish in the 130-pound weight class.

In boys basketball, Bishop McNamara won its 25th regional in program history over Seneca. Kankakee suffered a heartbreaking one-point championship loss to Thornton Fractional North while last year’s Daily Journal Player of the Year, Owen Freeman, made his return to Bradley-Bourbonnais and helped lead Moline past the Boilermakers.

For more coverage on the area’s wrestling successes, see <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/sports</a> and Tuesday’s Daily Journal. For more basketball coverage, see <strong>Sports, C1-C4.</strong>