Local organizations, entities announce March plans

With only two days remaining in the month of February, local organizations and entities are looking toward the month of March for events.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION BRUNCH</strong>

Harbor House is hosting the Kankakee County First Responders Appreciation Brunch at 10 a.m. March 11 at the College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave. in Bourbonnais.

“We are thankful for the life-saving services provided by brave first responders, especially to survivors of domestic violence, and are looking forward to celebrating their critical work,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House CEO and executive director, in a news release. “This event is intentional in its inclusion of all first responders, including law enforcement, fire, dispatchers, medical professionals and more, who often do not receive the recognition they deserve.”

First responders in Kankakee County are invited to enjoy a complimentary brunch, live music, guest speakers including a blessing over first responders, activities and learn more about how Harbor House can support their work. Attendees will also receive a thank you bag of goodies.

Registration information can be found at <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>. For questions, email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a> or call at 815-932-5814.

<strong>ST. PATRICK’S DAY SENIOR DINNER</strong>

The St. Patrick’s Day senior dinner returns March 14. The annual event held at Quality Inn & Suites, at 800 North Kinzie Ave. in Bradley, hasn’t occurred since 2020, due to COVID-19.

Sponsored in part by the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais Township and Bourbonnais Township Park District, the celebration brings together Bourbonnais Township senior citizen residents age 55 and older for an old-fashioned Irish dinner, entertainment and a night of fun, according to a news release.

Tickets are $10 each and available for purchase in person at the following Bourbonnais Township Park District facilities:

• Perry Farm Administration Office — 459 N. Kennedy Drive Bourbonnais

• Exploration Station — 1095 W. Perry St. Bourbonnais

• Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St. Bradley

Doors open promptly at 4:30 p.m. The classic corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early as there are a limited amount available. The registration deadline is March 1, or until full. This event is offered to residents of Bourbonnais, Bradley and unincorporated Bourbonnais Township.

“The village of Bourbonnais is pleased to again partner with Bourbonnais Township, Bourbonnais Township Park District and the village of Bradley to provide an evening of fun for seniors,” stated Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “We look forward to seeing everyone in their festive green.”

<strong>ICGS’ IRISH PROGRAM ON ST. PATRICK’S DAY</strong>

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is sponsoring an informational program on Ireland on March 17 at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St., Crescent City. The doors open at 9 a.m., with Irish pastries and coffee, as well as American food, available before the program begins at 10 a.m.

Speaker is Diane Kelly Runyon, noted author, researcher and prolific in Irish genealogy. The program will end around 2 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance by calling the ICGS at 815-432-3730, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; or using PayPal through the group’s website at iroquoiscountygenealogy.com.

More information on the program is available through the website or by visiting the Facebook page, Iroquois County Genealogical Society. Or the cost of tickets can be mailed to ICGS, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka, IL 60970. Advance registration is not required but it is advised to RSVP so enough food will be available.

It is planned to break for lunch around noon. Door prizes include a DNA kit and family tree pictures. There will be items for sale, including ICGS items and Runyon’s book.

Runyon will teach and entertain with her knowledge of Ireland, including Irish history, family research tips, travel pointers and genealogical information.

<strong>THE GEOLOGIC STORY OF KANKAKEE VALLEY</strong>

At 11 a.m. March 18, the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will host a lecture about the geologic history and formation of Kankakee Valley, presented by local geology enthusiast and museum intern, Abigeil Davis.

Davis will take the audience on a journey through time as told by the sedimentary rocks of the Kankakee Valley. Visitors will also enjoy viewing some of Davis’ personal collection of rocks gathered during her many adventures. Davis is currently studying geology as her major at North Carolina Central University.