Dates set for 2023 Relay for Life in Kankakee County

Relay For Life of Kankakee County will return from 2-10 p.m. June 10 at Bishop McNamara Catholic School. This year’s theme is Every Step Brings Hope.

From 6:30-8 p.m. March 20 will be a kickoff event with the first relay team meeting at Majestic Theater at 151 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

All are invited to attend, including team members, sponsors, survivors, friends and family. RSVP for the meeting by emailing staff partner Michelle Pruitt at <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a>.

From 7-8 p.m. April 17, May 15 and June 5 there will be team meetings at the Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

As of last week, 22 local teams have registered. The event co-chairs are Michelle Sadler and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

For more information and to register a team, go to <a href="https://www.relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a>.