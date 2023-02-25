Yohnka gives update on riverwalk, examining environmental impact

Progress is streaming along on the Kankakee River in terms of the much-discussed Kankakee Riverwalk project.

The progress in terms of development options continued to be refined, but also in terms of private money being raised.

According to leadership of the Currents of Kankakee, the group charged with moving the project forward, more than $200,000 has been pledged locally toward development within the past few weeks.

But Kankakee River enthusiasts and guardians also have concerns regarding environmental protection of the cherished Kankakee River.

During the monthly meeting of Green Drinks Kankakee — the chapter is part of an international organization consisting of local groups that meet to discuss sustainable living and important environmental topics — Currents of Kankakee Executive Director Bill Yohnka gave a presentation on the status of the 4-mile riverwalk along the banks of the Kankakee River.

Describing Yohnka as “an advocate of Kankakee for a long time,” Green Drinks coordinator Julie Larsen introduced the meeting’s guest speaker.

Taking on the position in October 2022, Yohnka talked about his decision to apply to the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the not-for-profit organization leading the development effort.

He shared a story of biking one day through Bird Park and thinking of all the entities it took to build the trail/path through the area. This thought encouraged him to apply for the job.

“I became passionate about it the more I learned about [the idea] and what they had in mind for the future,” he said.

The first phase of the project is the East Riverwalk a one-acre plot immediately north of the river’s bank at the South Schuyler Avenue bridge and the boathouse. During the presentation, Yohnka showed a slideshow of renderings designed by Hitchcock Group of Naperville.

Per a grant received in early 2021, construction is required to begin this September. By September 2025, the East Riverwalk must be complete.

The estimated cost for development at this site is $3 million to 3.5 million, and the funding breakdown is 40% philanthropy; 30% TIF; 30% state or federal grants.

Yohnka said he and the team “feel really good about a federal grant and a state grant” that could garner around $1 million.

As for philanthropy, the society has received more than $215,000 in pledges in recent weeks.

“[We’re having] really good success with people who want to see the riverfront embraced this way,” he said.

<strong>ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT</strong>

He said much of the past four months have been dedicated to learning, which was continued at the Tuesday presentation at BrickStone Restaurant & Brewery as the question-and-answer portion focused on the project’s environmental impact.

Questions flowed about whether an environmental impact survey has been conducted, who will manage issues such as sediment and debris buildup and how the wildlife in and around the river will be impacted.

While most of this has yet to be done as the project is still in the early stages, Yohnka was receptive to these ideas. The group of about 40 people had general consensus that an environmental impact survey needs to be done, and any planting/greenery being implemented should be of plants that are good for Illinois.

“The big thing I’ve tried to do [in the last few months] is listen to people,” Yohnka said.

<strong>GROUP APPEARS ON BOARD</strong>

Despite the environmental concerns, the group seemed on board for the overall project. One group member mentioned Naperville has grown since the development of its riverwalk, noting about the Kankakee project, “if you don’t ever try, it won’t ever work.”

Bob Bohlmann, executive director of the B. Harley Bradley House — also known as Wright in Kankakee — agreed that this is something the community is deserving of.

The Wright property is considered the starting point for the riverwalk.

“We get rid of the onus of ‘the last one here turn off the lights,’” he said, adding that it’s important that the community and the riverfront society work together as a way to “develop the community and get pride in the community.”

Yohnka agreed with Bohlmann’s sentiments. “We’ve got something pretty magnificent here that we need to celebrate.”

The Kankakee Riverfront Society — which is made up of officials from the Kankakee Valley Park District, city of Kankakee and the board of the Currents of Kankakee — will meet with Hitchcock Group in the coming weeks for final design drawings to go out to bid.

For more information on the riverwalk project, go to <a href="https://www.thecurrentsofkankakee.com" target="_blank">thecurrentsofkankakee.com</a>.

For more information on Green Drinks Kankakee, go to <a href="https://www.greendrinks.org/IL/Kankakee" target="_blank">greendrinks.org/IL/Kankakee</a>. Meet-ups are held the third Tuesday of the month, at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais.

A Green Drinks group member noted signs for a new city ordinance went up Tuesday, stipulating no watercraft are allowed between the dam and Washington Avenue bridge. This could have an impact on the Currents of Kankakee's plans for a kayak launch and other water activities related to the riverwalk, but it's still too early to tell.

Visit Kankakee County, the Bourbonnais Township Park District, the city of Kankakee and the River Safety Committee — comprised of representatives from Riverside Medical Center, Dana Arseneau, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Louie Farber — partnered to identify hazardous locations on the Kankakee River and coordinate the installation of new signage to heighten awareness and promote safety on and near the river.

Six upgraded and larger signs replace the current “danger” signs near the dam on the west side of the Washington Avenue Bridge in downtown Kankakee. These signs are now 8 feet by 4 feet and span the entire bridge. In a news release, the River Safety Committee noted great results with research into the Wilmington dam signage. Since their installation of larger signs, there has been a decrease in drownings.

Two different locations along the riverfront trail in Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Perry Farm Park were also identified for sign installation. One location is adjacent to the Indian Caves where four different signs that are 5 feet by 2.5 feet are posted. The second location is known as Hides Hole, where a 2-by-2 sign has been installed in a clearing. There have been several incidents of drownings or near drownings within the past decade. These areas provide a great place to relax and enjoy the summer months.

Visit Kankakee County executive director Nicole Gavin said in a news release, “Each year thousands of residents and visitors make their way to the Kankakee River for leisure and recreational activities. Safety is imperative and with so many flocking to the shores, we are taking every step to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.”