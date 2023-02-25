Pembroke school district seeks tutors for pandemic learning recovery

Daily Journal staff report

HOPKINS PARK — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 was recently awarded a grant to implement high-impact tutoring to provide academic support to students struggling to recover from the pandemic.

The district received $33,832 to support students for the remainder of this school year.

The funding was made available through a $25 million investment of federal pandemic relief funds by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The district is seeking to recruit qualified tutors who can commit three to five hours a week from March to June.

Current and retired teachers, teacher candidates, college and university students and community members with at least an associate degree or college equivalent are encouraged to apply.

“The initiative also provides tutors with a valuable hands-on learning experience, exposure to the teaching profession, a generous stipend of $50 an hour, and an opportunity to be impactful by providing support for the academic performance of our students,” Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith said in a news release.

The state’s nationally acclaimed Learning Renewal Resource Guide recommends high-impact tutoring as one of 12 evidence-based strategies to support students’ recovery from the pandemic, according to the release.

High-impact tutoring achieves a greater impact than standard tutoring by utilizing best practices, including strong alignment with the academic curriculum used during the school day, low tutor-to-student ratios and sessions at least three times per week, the release states.

Tutors will receive training and be required to complete a background check. Interested applicants can apply at <a href="http://psd259.org" target="_blank">psd259.org</a> under the human resources tab.