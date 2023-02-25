Party City to close Bradley store

BRADLEY — Party City announced Thursday it will be closing 22 stores, including the location at the Bradley Commons shopping center at 2060 N. Illinois Route 50.

The Bradley Commons complex is anchored by the Kohl’s department store and the Super Walmart.

Party City, based in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 18, according to published reports. The party-supplies retailer said it will auction off 12 stores in six states and close another 10 in February, with the possibility that more will close later, according to documents filed in bankruptcy court Thursday.

Party City moved from a location in the Water Tower Plaza, anchored by Target, in Bourbonnais to the former home of the Gap clothing store in the Bradley Commons shopping center in June of 2018.

The vacated 11,400-square-foot Party City store, which was just south of the Target store, became the new home for an Old Navy store, which opened in early 2019.

Party City moved into the former 4,000-square-foot Gap location after the store had been in the Water Tower Plaza location for several years.

The retail chain operates 823 retail locations, 770 of which were company-owned, according to court documents filed in January.

Party City has struggled since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales were slow during lockdowns, and supply-chain disruptions in the years since have hurt inventory levels, while helium has been in short supply, Reuters reported.

No exact date was given for the closing of the Bradley store.