KLASEY: Gurdon Hubbard, 'The Swift Walker'

“With the tremendous increase of automobile transportation in this … age in which we live,” wrote Kankakee historian Burt Burroughs a century ago, “that most helpful and beneficial of all exercises — walking — … has taken a decided slump.”

In an article entitled “Walking as a Lost Art,” Burroughs went on to describe some epic walks of the past, such as Pierre LeClaire’s nonstop 90-mile journey on foot, from the mouth of the St. Joseph River in Michigan to Fort Dearborn in Chicago, bearing news of the War of 1812.

Also cited by Burroughs was a jaunt that earned fur trader Gurdon Saltonstall Hubbard the Potawatomi Indian name of “Pa-Pa-Ma-Ta-Be,” (“The Swift Walker”). While visiting and doing business with a band of Potawatomi on the Fox River, Hubbard was approached by a young man from a neighboring band. The young Indian asked if he could accompany Hubbard on his journey back to a trading post on the Illinois River near what is now the town of Hennepin.

The trader agreed, and told him they would leave early the next morning. “They started as soon as it was light enough to see to travel,” wrote Burroughs. “Hubbard noticed that his companion walked very fast. About noon, though, he stopped to smoke, but Hubbard, having made up his mind that the Indian wanted a race, kept on walking very fast and got a long way ahead.”

Late in the day, after swimming across the flood-swollen Illinois River, Hubbard reached the trading post. “The following morning,” Burroughs continued, “he sent some of his men back to look for the Indian. They found him with a party on horseback and very deeply chagrined at his defeat. It was then that Hubbard discovered that the band he had visited had wagered with the band that the Indian belonged to that he would outwalk the best man they could produce. The distance walked that day by Hubbard was seventy-five miles.”

At the time he gained the “Swift Walker” nickname, Gurdon Hubbard was 20 years of age, and had been engaged in the fur trade since he was 16. Born in Vermont on Aug. 22, 1802, Hubbard had moved with his parents to Montreal in 1815. In the spring of 1818, the young man was hired as a clerk for the American Fur Company, signing a contract to work in the fur trade for five years at a yearly salary of $120.

On May 13, 1818, a convoy of boats bearing 12 clerks and 100 French-Canadian voyageurs left Montreal for a month-long voyage to the fur trading company’s headquarters at Mich-il-i-mac-i-nac (Mackinac Island). In his 1886 autobiography, Hubbard described the departure, “The voyageurs … started the boat song, which was joined in by … the clerks in the expedition. Stout arms and brave hearts were at the oars, and the boats fairly flew through the blue waters of the St. Lawrence River.”

At Mackinac, the voyageurs and clerks worked in the company’s warehouses for the summer months, sorting and packing furs. In the fall, they took on supplies and departed for the trading posts where they would spend the winter and spring months. Hubbard was part of the “Illinois Brigade,” which would trade for furs gathered by tribes along the Illinois River and its tributaries.

For the first two winters of Hubbard’s employment by the American Fur Company, he served as clerk for veteran fur traders at posts on the Illinois River. Hubbard was promoted to the position of trader for the winter of 1820-1821, establishing a new trading post on the Kalamazoo River in Michigan.

The fourth winter of young Hubbard’s career (1821-1822) brought him to the banks of the Iroquois River in Illinois, where he would trade with the Potawatomi. To reach that location, he followed a route that had been pioneered more than a century earlier by the explorer LaSalle: ascending the St. Joseph River in southern Michigan, then making a short portage to the headwaters of the Kankakee River near what is now South Bend, Indiana.

In his autobiography, the young trader described the journey, “We found the Kankakee narrow and crooked, with sufficient water to float our boats, but with very little current. Our progress under oars was at the rate of fifty or sixty miles a day, and we met with no obstacles until we reached the upper rapids … where the village of Momence is now located. From that point, shallow water continued at intervals until we reached the mouth of the Iroquois River, which river we ascended to a trading house below the present village of Watseka, which was our destination.”

The fur trade was a highly competitive business, with different companies vying for the favor of Indian bands. Hubbard found that a trader employed by a Fort Wayne, Indiana, company was located several miles up the river, near the present village of Iroquois. “This house was in charge of one Chabare, and it was for the purpose of opposing him that I had been detailed.”

Hubbard’s trading post employed a number of French-Canadian voyageurs, including a young man named Noel LeVasseur (often referred to as merely “Vasseur”). Hubbard, in his autobiography, described LeVasseur as a man “in whom I had the utmost confidence.” In succeeding years, “Vasseur” would play an important role in Hubbard’s endeavors, and in the history of Kankakee County.

The trader Chabare, with whom Hubbard competed on the Iroquois River in 1822, later relocated to a site on the Kankakee River, at a point where a busy trail crossed the waterway. The crossing was known in the 1830s as “Chobar’s” Ford. Where was it located?

Answer: Chobar’s Ford was located at what is today the village of Aroma Park. It crossed the waterway in the area between the Aroma Park bridge and the railroad bridge.