Kankakee grants liquor license to banquet hall

KANKAKEE — A Class E liquor license, meaning a license to sell alcohol only during planned events, was granted to Legacy Banquet Hall Inc., on the city’s north side.

At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members approved the license by an 8-4 vote with one abstention for the establishment at 1060 E. Birch St.

The license, however, does not mean the banquet hall will be up and running just yet.

Mayor Chris Curtis noted the location still has a number of property issues regarding public safety matters, such as those dealing with the Kankakee Fire Department, before any function can be held at the space.

In addition, it was noted, a Class E license — which carries with it an annual fee of $1,500 — only allows for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages during the scheduled event.

The request for the license was made by Legacy owner Jo Thomas, of Kankakee. First Ward council members Michael Prude and Cherry Malone-Marshall made the motion for the license.

Council members David Crawford, R-3; Danita Grant Swanson, R-4; Victor Nevarez, D-5; and Kelly Johnson, D-6, opposed the license. Alderman Lance Marczak, R-4, abstained from the vote.

Those opposing the vote cited past issues with the location in terms of police activity, specifically a July 15, 2022, shooting and death of a man inside has car along Birch Street and an Oct. 29 incident of a shooting inside the business.

Thomas noted the banquet hall operation had nothing to do with the man shot outside of the location and the October incident revolved around someone who gained access to the facility through an unlocked rear door.

Thomas believes the location will gain an OK from the fire and code inspectors this coming week, meaning the business will have the necessary documents needed for the alcohol permit.

If Legacy gains the permit, it would have only the third Class E license in use. There is a Class E at the Majestic Theater and at the Kohl Center.

Thomas, who has owned the location since 2020, said her location has capacity for 100 guests.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Thomas can run a successful business here.

“If they run a tight operation, they shouldn’t have a problem. Owners of these types of businesses have to control what is taking place not just inside, but outside the building as well,” he said.

He noted Legacy is a unique property because it is in part inside a residential neighborhood and partially in an industrial area.

Passwater said as long as ownership and management are diligent, a business plan can work.