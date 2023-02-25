Fortitude brings municipalities into shelter funding conversation

BRADLEY — The mission of Fortitude Community Outreach is expanding past Kankakee’s city lines.

To meet the needs of Fortitude’s mission, the not-for-profit organization is seeking money from county municipalities to help fund construction of its planned 4,800-square-foot shelter.

On Thursday, several municipalities sought firsthand the plans Fortitude leadership has regarding the planned homeless shelter in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.

A construction funding concept, presented by Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent, demonstrated how each community could contribute financially. Nugent’s concept uses each community’s population as the factor for funding.

Fortitude’s planned shelter, to be known as The Fort, is projected to cost $1.2 million. Shelter leadership is seeking to close a funding gap of about $400,000 through municipal and Kankakee County Board contributions.

This gathering marked the first time leaders from across the county came together to deal with this mission.

Nugent, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson and Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler were among those gathered.

As plans for the North Washington shelter develop, the conversation has reached a point where the organization wants to make it clear homelessness is not a city issue, but a countywide matter.

“Homelessness is not a city of Kankakee problem, it is an American problem. It’s a Kankakee County problem,” Curtis said, noting homeless individuals from around the county will find their way to Kankakee for shelter, and it’s important for other municipalities to be on board.

The goal of the meeting was to encourage municipalities outside of Kankakee — which has $100,000 earmarked to the project, and the final allocation decision of this American Rescue Plan Act funding will be based on Kankakee City Council approval — to buy-in on this idea.

The allocation of ARPA funding was put into question after a miscommunication between Fortitude and the city regarding police walkthroughs at the shelter site. This was something both Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s founder and executive director, and Curtis addressed.

“The truth is being a social justice warrior and playing politics do not always play nicely together,” Broers said. “It’s a hard line sometimes you walk. I don’t always get it right, but certainly we do always try to be great advocates for the people we serve.

“I’m sure everybody here is aware that there has been the recent issue with the police walkthroughs of our facility.”

She said Fortitude, along with most other shelters nationwide, has a policy in which police are unable to walk through the facility without a warrant. This policy is based on constitutional rights, the Illinois Bill of Rights for the Homeless and fair housing acts.

Curtis said the police are merely looking to check in at the front desk to see how things are going. He said they do the same thing at hospitals, hotels and elsewhere in the community.

“We are not asking for our police officers to go in and, I’ll call it, ‘search,’ each individual that’s there going through their sleeping quarters, to do anything along that line,” said Curtis. “All I’m asking is, we’d like them to be able to go up [and ask] ‘How are things going tonight? Anybody need anything?’”

He said that police officers often know homeless individuals from seeing them in the community, and he wants there to be communication between the police department and Fortitude.

The earliest decision on the $100,000 allocation would be made during the council’s March 20 meeting.

<strong>OTHER MUNICIPALITIES</strong>

Nugent shared a new idea about how other municipalities can be involved.

Using Kankakee’s planned $100,000 allocation as a benchmark, Nugent explained the $100,000 figure equates to approximately $4 per resident based on the city’s population size of 24,052.

Nugent then offered: “Would it be appropriate then to ask each municipality to pay $4 [per resident based on 2020 U.S. Census] toward Fortitude to bridge the gap?”

The concept was met with interest from Broers. She noted that was something the organization has not discussed.

Nugent added: “It just seems if we’re going to agree that it’s a countywide program and want to disperse the expense equitably, then [each municipality] should pay their share based on their population.”

The Manteno mayor added that it’s important for Fortitude to have a number in mind — rather than an open-ended ask — for each municipality.

“One third of the population lives in rural county, so it doesn’t work from that perspective,” Wheeler said.

Further discussion was had on how much funding is needed.

Through its own fundraising and pending grant applications, Fortitude already has $870,000 if all sources come to fruition.

Contractors for the construction project are also making commitments to donate a portion of material expenses.

“The village of Bradley would be willing to commit either on an equitable basis such as the mayor [Nugent] suggested or an amount — in our case, $60,000 [based on equability] just for concept — in the form of a grant,” Watson said.

Watson noted that grant money would be given to Fortitude once the project is completed and occupied.

“We would be committed to that provided the other municipalities are in as well,” Watson said.

Schore added it becomes “disproportionate” when factoring in smaller communities. He said four or five of the bigger communities would “carry” the cost because smaller communities don’t have tax levies and other things that would provide them with the money to contribute.

Wheeler said that the county board would need to have data about where each shelter guest was coming from to have an accurate understanding of how the county is encompassed.

While progress was made in terms of ideas and discussion, the consensus with the municipal leaders was that more talks need to be had in order to decide how to move forward.