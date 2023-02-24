Kankakee library reopening Teen Zone with Feb. 28 event

Daily Journal staff report

From 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28, the Kankakee Public Library will host the grand opening of the recently renovated teen department. The Teen Zone will be officially renamed in honor of Roland B. Johnson.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, mural unveiling and remarks will take place on the second floor of the library at 5:45 p.m. and is open to the community.

“Mr. Roland B. Johnson’s tireless dedication to education and youth development in Kankakee has been an inspiration to us all and we are especially proud to name this department after him,” the library said in a news release.

“The new teen department is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens to study, learn, and engage with their peers. It includes a wide range of resources, including books, multimedia materials, gaming and technology resources.”

The grand opening of the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone will be free and open to the public, and all members of the community are invited to attend and explore the new space. Refreshments will be served, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with library staff and learn more about the programs and resources available to them.

For more information about this event go to <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, call 815-937-6960, or go to the library at 201 E. Merchant Street.