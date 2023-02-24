Crash north of St. Anne sends 8 to local hospitals

Eight people, including six juveniles, were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Illinois Route 1, two miles north of St. Anne.

According to a Illinois State Police Troop 5 news release, the crash occurred at 7:36 a.m. on Route 1 near 4000S Road.

One vehicle was traveling south on Route 1 and slowed to turn left onto 4000S Road, ISP Troop 5 said.

The second vehicle did not slow in time to avoid the crash and struck the rear of the first vehicle, according to the release. Both drivers and six juveniles from the second vehicle were transported to local hospitals.

ISP Troop 5 said the driver of the second vehicle was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

There is no further information available at this time.