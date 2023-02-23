Knox named president, CEO of Manteno Chamber of Commerce

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce and the village of Manteno have announced Jakob Knox will be the next president and CEO and marketing and community relations director, starting Feb. 27.

Knox is originally from the Limestone area, is a graduate of Herscher High School and attained his degree from Kankakee Community College.

He comes to the village and chamber after his most current role was with Milner Media Partners as a business development associate, where he created marketing campaigns for local businesses, nonprofits and community events.

Knox will replace Sarah Marion, who announced her resignation several weeks ago.

Knox will earn $65,000. His salary is equally divided between the village and the chamber of commerce, Mayor Tim Nugent said.

Knox sits on the board of directors for United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, is an auxiliary member for the Kankakee County Historical Society and is a committee member for the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.

“I’m most looking forward to exploring new innovative ways for chamber members to engage with the community and ensuring that our youth’s thoughts and perspectives are represented and part of the bigger picture. Our community and the businesses that reside here are unique — and I look forward to showcasing and working with them,” Knox said in a news release about the position.

Chris LaRocque, village administrator, added in the news release, “Jakob comes with a lot of enthusiasm and apparent passion for the job. We are confident he will be a great addition to both the village and the chamber and will continue to build on the successes Sarah brought to the position over her remarkable tenure here.”