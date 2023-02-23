Herscher school district considering solar power project

HERSCHER — Herscher Community Unit School District 2 seems to be leading the way when it comes to renewable energy.

The Herscher School Board approved a letter of intent with California-based solar power company ForeFront Power during its Feb. 13 meeting.

Superintendent Rich Decman said the letter means the district plans to work with the company to install solar panels at various district sites.

A formal agreement is expected to come before the board during its March meeting.

The power generated from the solar project will be used to offset electricity costs, which are expected to increase due to the district’s incoming fleet of electric school buses, Decman said.

Herscher is not the only local district the solar company is partnering with.

On the same night as Herscher’s meeting, the school board for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bbchs-board-oks-solar-power-project/article_13488a36-aee1-11ed-b7cd-d76f2389c64a.html" target="_blank">approved an agreement with ForeFront Power to install solar panels</a> on its farm property in Bourbonnais Township and on the high school rooftop.

Such projects give public school districts the opportunity to take advantage of an incentive program for solar energy through the state of Illinois. This year’s application deadline is May 31.

Decman said details for Herscher’s project are still in the works, but the intent is to have solar panels at each site in the district.

This plan would include a community solar project on 30 acres of farmland west of the high school athletic facilities in Herscher.

The proposal also includes options for ground-based and rooftop panels at Limestone Middle School, and for more ground-based panels on two to three acres of land north of Bonfield Grade School.

Like the company’s agreement with BBCHS, Herscher would be entering into a 20-year agreement with options to extend it to 25 or 30 years, Decman said.

Decman explained that the district will have a “great deal of power needs” because it is in the process of switching out 25 diesel-powered buses in its fleet with fully electric buses.

“The solar panels will be used to offset the power needs to power our electric buses,” he said. “Herscher will be one of the largest [school district solar projects] in the state if it comes to fruition.”

In October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced grant recipients for school districts to replace used diesel school buses with new, fully-electric school buses.

Herscher was one of two districts in Illinois and 21 across the country to receive the highest grant amount of $9,875,000, which will <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/2-local-districts-to-receive-funding-for-electric-school-buses/article_142e4be4-61dd-11ed-83ce-f7bc70c27a93.html" target="_blank">fund the purchase of 25 electric buses and related charging infrastructure</a>.

Recipients have through April 2023 to order the buses and infrastructure and until October 2024 to complete their projects.

Decman said Herscher is also joining 18 other Illinois school districts in applying for a grant that would fund the purchase and installation of a micro-grid, which would mean the district has a battery-powered backup supply to charge its electric buses in the event of a power failure.

The timeline going forward for the solar project, if it is approved in March, is still to be determined based on working with the utility companies, he said.