Fortitude, Kankakee inch closer to agreement

KANKAKEE — An agreement could be only a month away between homeless shelter program Fortitude Community Outreach and the city of Kankakee.

As a result of a two-hour Tuesday morning meeting of Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater, there appears to be a meeting of the minds regarding the shelter’s operation and cooperation with city police and the city’s commitment of $100,000 toward development of Fortitude’s proposed shelter on North Washington Avenue.

During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Broers reiterated what she termed Fortitude’s “vital role” in making the community a better place to live.

She characterized the meeting between herself, Curtis and Passwater as productive as she stated: “I believe we were able to clarify a few misconceptions.”

Curtis described the meeting as a “very candid conversation” and agreed with Broers’ assessment that progress was made. He said there are some issues yet to be put in writing and future meetings will be held.

Asked when the $100,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding could be approved by the Kankakee City Council, Curtis said the earliest date would be the council’s March 20 meeting.

<strong>MOVING IN ‘COMMON DIRECTION’</strong>

Curtis stressed Fortitude helps fulfill a community need.

“We will work on this and get to a conclusion,” he said. “… We are moving in a common direction, but this must have the council’s support. The city has always been in support of their mission.”

After the meeting, Broers was asked if the later-than-anticipated allotment would hamper groundbreaking for the shelter’s construction in terms of meeting the Oct. 1 start of shelter season. She said it would not.

The city administration and Fortitude have been going back and forth on the funding and the operations of the shelter, which currently is being housed in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School building along the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue in Kankakee. The shelter at St. Paul’s has a limit of 18.

The city and Fortitude had come to an agreement that the current shelter season, which began on Nov. 1, 2022, and will conclude April 30, will be the final year at this location.

The shelter leadership had initially planned on the North Washington site, but funding issues pushed them to explore a location in the city’s 4th Ward.

The city, however, balked at that site and stated the North Washington location is where the program should be based.

<strong>FUNDS STILL NEEDED</strong>

Fortitude is attempting to raise $1.2 million for construction of the projected 4,800-square-foot center to accommodate up to 36 people.

In addition to Kankakee, Fortitude leadership is hoping for funding assistance from the governmental bodies of Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno and the Kankakee County Board.

Through its own fundraising and pending grant applications, Fortitude already has $870,000 if all sources come to fruition.

Contractors for the construction project are also making commitments to donate a portion of material expenses.

At the Feb. 7 city council meeting, the council appeared set to finalize the $100,000 ARPA commitment, but that portion of the $1.4 million in ARPA funds set for the council’s approval was pulled. Council members expressed concerns regarding access to the site and cooperation with the city’s police.

<strong>‘FAIRNESS FOR EVERYONE’</strong>

Broers made it clear Tuesday as she addressed the city council that police are never considered “unwelcomed,” nor that shelter personnel are considered “uncooperative” with the police.

She said such characterizations are not accurate and only hurt the shelter and its mission.

“Police officers all over the county call my cell phone all hours of the day and night asking for help with someone who is homeless,” she said. “The truth is that they often bring individuals to the shelter and we often have very nice chats with them, offer some coffee or snacks and thank them.”

She said a portion of the shelter’s mission is to recognize that those who access it have rights to privacy.

She stressed Fortitude is not anti-police, but rather “pro-homeless rights.”

Regarding issues with homeless individuals in downtown Kankakee, Broers said those gaining shelter are only a portion of the local homeless population.

“Our purpose is only to make our community a better place,” she said. “… We will continue to serve the community in a collaborative and cooperative manner that focuses on fairness for everyone involved.”