Former Bourbonnais trustee Vera Amiano dies

BOURBONNAIS — Vera C. Amiano, a former Bourbonnais village trustee and long-time Bank of Bourbonnais employee, died Sunday at Riverside Miller Healthcare in Kankakee. She was 88.

Amiano retired as vice president of Bank of Bourbonnais after 42 years.

She served as Bourbonnais village trustee for 20 years.

“She definitely served with grace and dignity,” Mayor Paul Schore said after Tuesday’s village board meeting.

“She was concerned with what was right to do. There were no agendas. No partisan politics, just what was right for the people in the village of Bourbonnais. She held fast to that in her 20 years.”

During her 20 years on the Bourbonnais board, Schore said the village went through a growing spurt, and she was very much involved in that. She chaired the board’s finance committee and economic and community development committee.

“The village has certainly changed a lot,” Amiano said in an April 2017 story in the Daily Journal after leaving the board.

“When I first ran for office, I thought I didn’t stand a chance because I talked about village growth instead of issues. Now, the village is ready to grow again.”

Since then, the Bourbonnais Parkway exchange has opened on Interstate 57 and several businesses have been added.

The village’s community campus is currently under construction.

It was at Bank of Bourbonnais where former Mayor Grover Brooks asked her in 1997 to run for village trustee.

After completing her first term, Mayor Bob Latham asked her to run again. She won re-election. She won an unopposed election for her third term and worked another two years under Mayor Schore, who had joined the board at the same time as her in 1997.

Current trustee Angie Serafini replaced Amiano.

“She was just a delightful, classy, smart, funny lady. I am glad I got the opportunity to know her,” Serafini recalled after Tuesday’s trustee meeting. “She will be missed.”

Trustee Bruce Greenlee sat next to Amiano during board meetings.

“She was a delightful person,” Greenlee said. “She helped us out with finance and banking. She knew that business. She was a perfect fit. We appreciate who she was and what she did.”

Amiano was a member of Bourbonnais Police Board, past president of Bourbonnais Rotary Club and past president of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation.

“We’ll miss her. She made a difference,” Schore said.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais. Interment will follow at Maternity Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Surviving is one son, Barry Joseph Amiano, of Bourbonnais; four grandsons, Bradley Amiano, Brent Amiano, Barry Joseph “Joe” Amiano II, Baylor Jackson “Jack” Amiano; and one great granddaughter, Posey Emily Amiano.

Amiano grew up in Pennsylvania, where she and her late husband of 58 years, Joe, got married and had two sons, Bryan and Barry. The family moved to Bourbonnais in 1974 for Joe’s job in the concrete industry.